TCU Football vs. LIU: Live Game Day Thread
KillerFrogs' Fan Forum—which has been lowering office productivity since 1997—is widely known throughout the TCU fan base as the source for how fans are feeling at that moment on a host of topics.
The Game Day Thread contains play-by-play action and up-to-the-minute commentary from the fans following along that day. Let's hear from you!
How's the TCU game going? Is Jack Bech having another breakout game? How does Josh Hoover look? Is the defense getting to the quarterback like they did last year? How's the crowd? How does it feel to be back in The Carter? Has LIU even scored?
You will find thousands of opinions on these questions and more! We want to hear from you. Create a free account and follow along! Discover why the KillerFrogs' Fan Forum has been the place to voice opinions for 25+ years!
TCU versus Long Island University (LIU)
FOLLOW LIVE - CLICK HERE
FOR THE GOOD, THE BAD, AND THE UGLY
Previewing the TCU vs LIU Game
All week, our staff has been providing a preview of the first game of the season. In case you missed some of our earlier coverage, here are some links to those stories:
LIU Preview
Midweek Press Conference with Dykes and Players
Big 12 Week 2 - Matchups and Predictions
Big 12 Week 2 - Games You Must Watch
WATCH! Episode 9 - Gridiron Frogs Podcast
TCU Week 2 Depth Chart
Player Profile - WR Jack Bech
Keys to the Game - TCU vs. LIU
TCU Needs to Fix the Fumble Problem
Know Your Foe - LIU Players to Know
Dear LIU - Our Weekly Letter to Our Opponent
Staff Predictions
How to Watch, Listen, and Get Live Updates
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.