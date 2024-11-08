TCU Football vs. Oklahoma State Staff Predictions and Game Previews
The TCU Horned Frogs (5-4, 3-3) play their penultimate home game of the season on Saturday night when they host the Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-6, 0-6). The game is at 6 p.m. on Saturday and can be seen on FS1.
This will be the 34th meeting between the two programs. The Pokes have a 17-14-2 advantage in the series, however the Frogs have a 9-5-2 edge in games played in Fort Worth. Since TCU joined the Big 12 in 2012, OSU holds a 6-5 advantage. The two teams did not meet in 2023.
The last time the two teams played, it was a thriller. It was in 2022, during the National Championship season. TCU trailed by as many as 17 points before taking its first lead of the game in the first overtime when Max Duggan hit Quentin Johnston on a 25-yard scoring pass. No. 13 TCU defeated No. 8 OSU 43-40 in double overtime.
The Frogs will be wearing their "spit blood" uniforms for this game. These unis debuted in 2019 when the Frogs found themselves in a must-win game over Texas. Since then, the uniforms come out for one must-win game each year. TCU must win this game to become bowl eligible. The Frogs are 4-1 when wearing the spit blood unis with wins in 2019 (Texas; 37-27), 2021 (Baylor; 30-28); 2022 (OSU, 43-40 2 OT), and 2023 (Baylor; 42-17). The only loss came to Kansas State in 2020 (21-14).
Will the unis bring good mojo to the team? Our staff believes they will. For the 5th time this season, our writers are unanimous in picking TCU to win. Our average margin is 10+ points.
Last week, thanks to Baylor's walk-off field goal, Brett was the closest with his prediction of Baylor 34 - TCU 31 (actual was Baylor 37 - TCU 34). With that win, Brett remains on top of our leaderboard through nine games.
Staff Predictions - TCU vs. Oklahoma State
Andrew Bauhs (3-6) - TCU 29-21
Barry Lewis (4-5; one closest score) - TCU 38-31
Brett Gibbons (6-3; two closest scores) - TCU 38-24
Caleb Sisk (4-5; one closest score) - TCU 31-21
Carson Wersal (4-5) - TCU 38-30
Davis Wilson (4-5) - TCU 28-14
Ian Napetian (2-7) - TCU 34-24
JD Andress (5-4; one closest score) - TCU 45-28
Mac Walters (5-4; one closest score) - TCU 38-28
Nate Cross (5-4; one closest score) - TCU 41-28
Nolan Ruth (4-5; one closest score) - TCU 31-29
Ryann Zeller (6-3) - TCU 32-29
Tanner Johnson (2-7) - TCU 38-20
Tori Couch (5-4) - TCU 35-17
Tyler Brown (5-4; one closest score) - TCU 3-0
Zion Trammell (4-5) - TCU 38-28
Previewing the TCU vs. Oklahoma State
All week, our staff has been providing a preview of the first game of the season. In case you missed some of our earlier coverage, here are some links to those stories:
Dear OSU- Our Weekly Letter to our Opponent
Big 12 Week 11 Matchups and Predictions
Big 12 Week 11 Power Rankings
Big 12 Week 11 - Which Games to Watch
Betting Odds - TCU vs. OSU
TCU Depth Chart - Week 11
OSU Depth Chart - Week 11
Know Your Foe - Key Players from OSU to Watch
Keys to the Game - TCU vs. OSU
WATCH! Gridiron Podcast Episode 21 - OSU Preview
Predicting the Big 12 Championship Game and 12-team Playoff - Week 11
Big 12 Coaches Hot Seat Index - Week 11
Big 12 Game of the Week - Week 11 - Colorado at Texas Tech
Ranking the Top 5 Quarterbacks in the Big 12
Ranking the Top 5 Running Back Rooms in the Big 12
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.