TCU Football vs. UCF: Staff Predictions and Game Previews
Let the Road to Arlington begin. This week, TCU (2-0, 0-0) hosts UCF (2-0, 0-0), marking the season's first Big 12 conference game. The Knights come to town with a powerful backfield and several players capable of rushing for tons of yards. Can the new TCU defense stop them? Can Josh Hoover and his crew of talented receivers keep up with the pace?
The game is at 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, September 14 at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. It can be seen on FOX.
This will be the biggest game of the young season thus far for TCU. And all indications show it will be a very close game. TCU started the week as a -1.5-point favorite. That swung as far as UCF being a -2.5-point favorite. At the moment of writing this, TCU is back to a -1.5-point favorite.
Our staff also believes it will be a close game. Not counting one outlier (you'll see what I mean when you read below), the average margin of victory in our staff's predictions is 3.5 points. It's also the first game in which our staff was not unanimous in their picks, with several of us picking UCF.
Last week, one of our newest writers, Caleb, and myself came the closest with a prediction of 45-3 (actual score was 45-0).
Staff Predictions - TCU vs. UCF
Andrew Bauhs (2-0) - TCU 31-29
Barry Lewis (2-0; one closest score) - UCF 28-27
Brett Gibbons (2-0) - UCF 34-27
Caleb Sisk (2-0; one closest score) - UCF 21-17
Carson Wersal (2-0) - TCU 28-24
Davis Wilson (2-0) - TCU 31-27
Ian Napetian (2-0) - TCU 27-24
JD Andress (2-0; one closest score) - TCU 31-30
John Anthony (2-0) - TCU 31-28
Mac Walters (2-0) - TCU 38-35
Nate Cross (2-0) - TCU 35-31
Nolan Ruth (2-0) - TCU 27-24
Ryann Zeller (2-0) - TCU 27-24
Tanner Johnson (2-0) - TCU 31-27
Tori Couch (2-0) - UCF 27-20
Tyler Brown (2-0) - TCU 48-0
Zion Trammell (2-0) - TCU 24-21
Remember, Tyler is our "Sports Igoramus" or "The SI On SI" - the guy who knows nothing about sports. Don't mind him and his crazy guesses. But with this upcoming game, he may actually be onto something.
Previewing the TCU vs. UCF Game
All week, our staff has been providing a preview of the first game of the season. In case you missed some of our earlier coverage, here are some links to those stories:
