TCU Football vs. Oklahoma: Staff Predictions And Game Previews

Photo: © BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Horned Frogs host No. 18 Oklahoma on Saturday at 11 a.m.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Let the conference games begin. The TCU Horned Frogs (3-0, 0-0) will take on the No. 18 Oklahoma Sooners (3-1, 0-1) on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Amon G. Carter Stadium. 

With the Sooners heading to the SEC in the near future, could this be the last time the Sooners make an appearance at The Carter? Could be. 

TCU quarterback Max Duggan is the most efficient quarterback in the nation. However, TCU has yet to meet formidable competition this year, and the Sooners are the first real test. On the other hand, the Sooners suffered their first loss last week and are looking to rebound and get back into the eventual CFP conversation. 

Oklahoma is a 6.5-point favorite, according to SI Sportsbook. But how does our staff feel the game will go?

In Week 4, TCU got the win over SMU. The final score was 42-34. Several of our staff came close with their prediction. Nathan came the closest, missing by only one point with his prediction of TCU winning 42-35. 

Staff Predictions

We have added each writer's season records after their names). Here's how the KillerFrogs editorial staff thinks the game will go:

Barry Lewis (3-0) - OU 42 -TCU 31

Brett Gibbons (3-0; one closest score)- OU 45 -TCU 20

David Tucker (3-0)- OU 42 -TCU 24

Derek Lytle (3-0; one closest score)- TCU 61 - OU 58 (We've reminded Derek how much we hate that score, but at least he has TCU on the winning side with it)

Ian Napetian (3-0)- OU 42 -TCU 24

Nathan Cross (3-0; one closest score)- TCU 35 - OU 28

Nick Howard (2-1)- TCU 23 - OU 20

Ryann Zeller (3-0)- TCU 35 - OU 34

Tori Couch (3-0)- OU 40 -TCU 30

Tyler Brown (3-0)- TCU 21 - OU 3 (Bless his heart; he is our Sports Ignoramus, though)

Zion Trammell (3-0)- OU 38 -TCU 27

Previewing the Game

All week, our staff has been providing a preview of the first game of the season. In case you missed some of our earlier coverage, here are some links to those stories:

Monday

Poll Watching - OU plummets; TCU receives votes

Tuesday

First Look at Oklahoma
Sonny Dykes Presser - Duggan to start; Morris to play
KillerMinute - A Must Watch - Brett and Nathan debate the QB news

Wednesday

Big 12 Matchups and Predictions
Duggan or Morris? Our Sports Ignoramus suggests Max Morris
TCU's Depth Chart
What are the odds on the game? What are the sportsbooks saying?

Thursday

Oklahoma's Depth Chart
Big 12 Power Rankings
Best Games to Watch in Week 5
WATCH! - Tori's Thoughts on the Game
Know Your Foe - OU Players to Watch

Friday

Keys to the Game
Dear Oklahoma! - Our Weekly Humorous Letter to our Opponent
How to Watch, Listen, Stream, and Get Live Updates on the Game

