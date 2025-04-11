Volunteer Country

Gavin Kilen's Status for Tennessee Baseball vs Ole Miss

Here is Tennessee Vols second baseman Gavin Kilen's status for Friday vs the Ole Miss Rebels

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee infielder Gavin Kilen (6) on the field at the Tennessee baseball season opener against Hofstra, in Lindsey Nelson Stadium at University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn., Friday, February. 14, 2025.
Tennessee infielder Gavin Kilen (6) on the field at the Tennessee baseball season opener against Hofstra, in Lindsey Nelson Stadium at University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn., Friday, February. 14, 2025. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Here is Tennessee Vols second baseman Gavin Kilen's status for Friday vs the Ole Miss Rebels

The Tennessee Volunteers are set for one of the most anticipated series of the season as the Vols travel to take on the Ole Miss Rebels in Oxford, Mississippi.

For Liam Doyle and Andrew Fischer, it is much more than a series as they return to the school that they transferred from. The Vols will be looking for a huge win as they lost their last series against the Texas A&M Aggies who haven't been th emost impressive team compaed to their title run just a season ago.

The Volunteers will have some more help as one of their players will be active for Friday's game against the Rebels.

Gavin Kilen is no longer listed as OUT and he is now listed as active after being limited due to a hamstring injury. Kilen is the star second baseman for the Tennessee Volunteers and has been the best hitter for them this season when you're talking about batting average.

The second baseman will likely be slotted back in the lineup as the two-hole-hitter unless Coach Vitello opts to move him down the lineup as he returns to the starting lineup. He has yet to be confirmed for the starting lineup but many believe he will be a full go for the Vols this weekend.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:30 PM EST on Friday night.

Follow Our Social Media Pages:

• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Home/Baseball