Father of Braylon Staley Shares Honest Statement on Tennessee Football WR Trey Weary
Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Trey Weary receives the backing of his teammate's father
The Tennessee Volunteers have been searching for a wide receiver in the Spring transfer portal, and instead, they lost another player to the portal from the room. This has had many fans questioning the wide receiver room as a whole.
One of the players expected to start is Braylon Staley, who is entering his second year as a Vols wideout. His father went on Twitter/X to back a Tennessee wideout who has yet to get his chance, and has stuck around.
"I know we want to add a Wr out the portal but, we do have some guys that can play. Man, @TREYWEARY2022 (Trey Weary) can play too! I've bought plenty of things in my day and haven’t used it. MONEY WASTED. Some say better to have it then to need it later. Guess what? It’s still collecting dust," Staley's father stated.
Weary is entering his redshirt-junior season in the Orange and White. Weary has only caught three passes in his career for 18 yards. That was against the Chattanooga Mocs at the beginning of the season. Weary is expected to get reps at the WR position as of now.
