Jonaz Walton Announces Commitment to Notre Dame Over Tennessee Volunteers

2026 running back Jonaz Walton has announced his commitment to Notre Dame.

Central High School running back Jonaz Walton during an unofficial visit to Tennessee.
Central High School running back Jonaz Walton during an unofficial visit to Tennessee. / Photo courtesy of Jonaz Walton
The Tennessee Volunteers are working on adding more names to their 2026 recruiting class to go alongside five-star quarterback Faizon Brandon. One player who will not be joining the class is running back Jonaz Walton as he has announced his commitment to Notre Dame.

Walton chose the Irish over Tennessee, Stanford, Florida and Alabama.

The Georgia native is rated as a four-star prospect, the 125ht-best player in the class, the 10th-best running back and the 18th-best player in the state, according to composite rankings. He was set to take visits to Alabama, Florida, Notre Dame and Tennessee in that order this Summer, but that might change now that he is committed.

Volunteers on SI had the opportunity to catch up with Walton last week, and he said his official visits would likely be a deciding factor in his decision.

Tennessee Volunteers 2026 Recruiting Class

  • Faizon Brandon, QB
  • Gabriel Osenda, OT
  • Tyreek King, WR
  • Carson Sneed, TE
  • CJ Edwards, EDGE
  • Tyran Evans, WR
  • Braylon Outlaw, LB

