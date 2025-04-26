Kansas City Chiefs Select Tennessee Vols DT Omarr Norman Lott
The second day of the 2025 NFL draft is officially underway and the Tennessee Volunteers had another player come off the board. The Kansas City Chiefs have selected Tennessee defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott in the second round of the 2025 NFL draft.
Norman-Lott started his career at Arizona State and then transferred to the Tennessee. He finished his college career with 89 tackles, 17 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks. He had four sacks this past season for the Volunteers.
Tennessee had a very strong defensive unit this past season and they had another star on the defensive line in the form of James Pearce Jr. Head coach Josh Heupel certainly seemed to have gotten the most out of his defense the last two seasons and Norman-Lott certainly played a role in that.
Omarr Norman-Lott NFL Combine Results:
Height: 6017
Weight: 291
Arm: 33 ¾”
Hand: 10 ¾”
Vertical: 31.50"
Broad Jump: 9'5"
40-yard: Did not run
