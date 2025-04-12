Nico Iamaleava Plans to Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava announced his intentions to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava is officially searching for a new home. The redshirt sophomore announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal on, ending a two-year partnership that saw Iamaleava lead the Volunteers to their first College Football Playoff berth in program history.
Turmoil began when On3's Pete Nakos reported that Tennessee and Iamaleava were in "active negotiations" ahead of the 2025 season. He stated it was "unclear" if the negotiations would affect whether Iamaleava would enter the transfer portal. Nakos's story quickly made social media rounds, prompting Iamaleava's father to respond on X.
On Friday, Iamaleava skipped practice ahead of Tennessee's annual Orange and White game. Tennessee didn't hear any communication from Iamaleava's camp before or after his absence, which created frustration on the Volunteers' end. ESPN's Chris Low reported Iamaleava wanted a deal worth $4 million annually. Now, his partnership with Tennessee has concluded.
Iamaleava threw for 2,616 yards and 19 touchdowns against five interceptions during his lone season as the starter. He added 353 rushing yards and three scores with his legs. Iamaleava went 11-3 as a starter at Tennessee, earning Citrus Bowl MVP honors during his true freshman season for a standout performance against the Iowa Hawkeyes.
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @evanvcrowell
- Follow Brooks Austin On Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Nico Iamaleava Is The Latest NIL Saga For Tennessee
- Rodney Dunham Commits to Notre Dame Over Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee
- 49ers Set to Host Former Tennessee Volunteers DL, Omar Norman-Lott
- REPORT: Tennessee and QB, Nico Iamaleava in Active Contract Negotiations
- Tennessee QB Target Jayce Johnson Up for Vote for Best Georgia High School QB
- Tennessee vs Ole Miss Series Preview - SEC Showdown in Oxford
- Tennessee Football Hopeful to Land Priority In-State 2027 Athlete
- Tennessee Football Set for Home and Home with ACC program
- Tennessee Volunteers Finish In Top-5 in Final College Basketball Rankings
- Five Freshmen We Are Excited to See During Tennessee Spring Game
- Tennessee Baseball Defeats Alabama State Ahead of Weekend vs. Ole Miss Rebels
- Tristian Givens Names Four Finalists