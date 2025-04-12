Nico Iamaleava Plans to Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Volunteer Country

Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava announced his intentions to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Nov 30, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) warms up before a game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava is officially searching for a new home. The redshirt sophomore announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal on, ending a two-year partnership that saw Iamaleava lead the Volunteers to their first College Football Playoff berth in program history.

Turmoil began when On3's Pete Nakos reported that Tennessee and Iamaleava were in "active negotiations" ahead of the 2025 season. He stated it was "unclear" if the negotiations would affect whether Iamaleava would enter the transfer portal. Nakos's story quickly made social media rounds, prompting Iamaleava's father to respond on X.

On Friday, Iamaleava skipped practice ahead of Tennessee's annual Orange and White game. Tennessee didn't hear any communication from Iamaleava's camp before or after his absence, which created frustration on the Volunteers' end. ESPN's Chris Low reported Iamaleava wanted a deal worth $4 million annually. Now, his partnership with Tennessee has concluded.

Iamaleava threw for 2,616 yards and 19 touchdowns against five interceptions during his lone season as the starter. He added 353 rushing yards and three scores with his legs. Iamaleava went 11-3 as a starter at Tennessee, earning Citrus Bowl MVP honors during his true freshman season for a standout performance against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

