Volunteer Country

Nico Iamaleava Update - Where Things Stand with QB and Tennessee

Live updates from the Tennessee Volunteers/Nico Iamaleava news that is beginning to circulate

Caleb Sisk

Nov 30, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) walks off the field after the win against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) walks off the field after the win against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
In this story:

Live updates from the Tennessee Volunteers/Nico Iamaleava news that is beginning to circulate

The Tennessee Volunteers have hit a bit of turbulence recently as superstar QB Nico Iamaleava has been back in the headlines this Spring.

The QB was in the headlines as on Thursday, there were reports from ON3's Pete Nakos that the Tennessee Volunteers and Iamaleava were in negotiations. This was the first mention of the negotiations since the Winter transfer portal window, when there were reports that Iamaleava may enter the portal.

Later on Thursday night, it was reported by many reporters on 247Sports that the news was false and the story was inaccurate. The Tennessee QB's father also commented on X sharing a brutally honest statement on Nakos. "More games being played off the field than on the field. B**** Nakos from @On3sports called and asked me directly, I told him I had no idea on what he's talking about. He said his "close source" that he trusts with his life from the University of Tennessee staff gave him this information. So y'all can ask them what's going on, cuz it ain't from us!"

Tennessee fans were excited about the news and shared their joy with the news, until more news started to surface. On Friday morning, it was reported that Iamaleava was absent from the Tennessee Volunteers' practice. This could be for many reasons, but the news that surfaced later on Friday afternoon.

It was later announced that the Tennessee QB was interested in being "upped" to the $4M range during the Winter window, and the Tennessee officials said they "weren't going to blink."

Iamaleava is allegedly getting paid around $2.2M-$2.5M and is hopeful to get bumped up to $4M. This statement also came from Nakos, who fans have yet to determine if they believe or don't believe.

There is more information that is expected to surface.

Editors Note: Any new information surfaces will be added to this article. We recommend checking back often as the news continues to circulate over time.

Follow Our Social Media Pages:

• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Home/Football