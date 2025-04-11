Nico Iamaleava Update - Where Things Stand with QB and Tennessee
Live updates from the Tennessee Volunteers/Nico Iamaleava news that is beginning to circulate
The Tennessee Volunteers have hit a bit of turbulence recently as superstar QB Nico Iamaleava has been back in the headlines this Spring.
The QB was in the headlines as on Thursday, there were reports from ON3's Pete Nakos that the Tennessee Volunteers and Iamaleava were in negotiations. This was the first mention of the negotiations since the Winter transfer portal window, when there were reports that Iamaleava may enter the portal.
Later on Thursday night, it was reported by many reporters on 247Sports that the news was false and the story was inaccurate. The Tennessee QB's father also commented on X sharing a brutally honest statement on Nakos. "More games being played off the field than on the field. B**** Nakos from @On3sports called and asked me directly, I told him I had no idea on what he's talking about. He said his "close source" that he trusts with his life from the University of Tennessee staff gave him this information. So y'all can ask them what's going on, cuz it ain't from us!"
Tennessee fans were excited about the news and shared their joy with the news, until more news started to surface. On Friday morning, it was reported that Iamaleava was absent from the Tennessee Volunteers' practice. This could be for many reasons, but the news that surfaced later on Friday afternoon.
It was later announced that the Tennessee QB was interested in being "upped" to the $4M range during the Winter window, and the Tennessee officials said they "weren't going to blink."
Iamaleava is allegedly getting paid around $2.2M-$2.5M and is hopeful to get bumped up to $4M. This statement also came from Nakos, who fans have yet to determine if they believe or don't believe.
There is more information that is expected to surface.
Editors Note: Any new information surfaces will be added to this article. We recommend checking back often as the news continues to circulate over time.
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @evanvcrowell
- Follow Brooks Austin On Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Nico Iamaleava Is The Latest NIL Saga For Tennessee
- Rodney Dunham Commits to Notre Dame Over Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee
- 49ers Set to Host Former Tennessee Volunteers DL, Omar Norman-Lott
- REPORT: Tennessee and QB, Nico Iamaleava in Active Contract Negotiations
- Tennessee QB Target Jayce Johnson Up for Vote for Best Georgia High School QB
- Tennessee vs Ole Miss Series Preview - SEC Showdown in Oxford
- Tennessee Football Hopeful to Land Priority In-State 2027 Athlete
- Tennessee Football Set for Home and Home with ACC program
- Tennessee Volunteers Finish In Top-5 in Final College Basketball Rankings
- Five Freshmen We Are Excited to See During Tennessee Spring Game
- Tennessee Baseball Defeats Alabama State Ahead of Weekend vs. Ole Miss Rebels
- Tristian Givens Names Four Finalists