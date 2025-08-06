Volunteer Country

Tennessee's Jermod McCoy Named NFL Prospect Under Pressure This Season

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) during an SEC conference game between Tennessee and Alabama in Neyland Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024.
Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) during an SEC conference game between Tennessee and Alabama in Neyland Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Tennessee's Jermod McCoy has been named an NFL prospect that is under pressure this season.

The Tennessee Volunteers may have lost some valuable players to the NFL draft this offseason, but they have more NFL-ready talent on the roster. Unfortunately for the Volunteers, though, one of those players will be battling back from injury this season.

Defensive back Jermod McCoy suffered a knee injury at the beginning of the offseason during a workout. Head coach Josh Heupel said last week he does not have a timetable for his return just yet, and they are working with him to get him back. And that knee injury is exactly why ESPN's Matt Miller included him on his list of 2026 NFL draft prospects under pressure.

"McCoy is exactly what you want in a first-round corner with his quickness, timing and ball skills," Miller wrote. "The 6-foot, 193-pound junior has picked off six passes in his first two seasons combined. He allowed a QBR of 15.7 last season, which would have been the fifth best of any cornerback in the 2025 draft."

The Tennessee defensive star is already being projected as a first-round pick, but he will need to get back onto the field and prove that in order for that projection to stick.

Last season, McCoy finished the season with 44 tackles, a tackle for loss and four interceptions. Tennessee will be eager to get his production and impact back on the football field this season.

