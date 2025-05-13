Tennessee Vols Tight End Miles Kitselman Poised for Breakout in 2025
As Tennessee prepares for a sweeping reset on offense in 2025—with new starters expected at quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and across the offensive line—one of the few constants returning to Rocky Top is tight end Miles Kitselman, a player who many have overlooked, due to him transfer, to emerging NFL prospect in just a year’s time.
Kitselman, a former Alabama reserve and JUCO product, made the most of his first season in Knoxville. Despite arriving with little fanfare, Kitselman quickly seized the starting tight end role and became an integral part of Tennessee’s offensive identity.
Now entering his senior season, Kitselman has garnered national attention. Pro Football Focus named him one of the top 2026 NFL Draft-eligible tight ends to watch, citing both his physical tools and advanced analytics. Standing at 6-foot-5 and 255 pounds, Kitselman has prototypical NFL size and versatility. He finished the 2024 season with 22 receptions for 301 yards, four receiving touchdowns, and even added a rushing score as a fullback—showcasing a diverse skill set that fits modern NFL schemes.
What set him apart, however, wasn’t just his production—it was his impact. According to PFF’s Wins Above Average (WAA) metric, Kitselman ranked as the seventh-most valuable tight end in the nation in 2024 and fourth among returning tight ends for 2025. His blocking ability in Tennessee’s double-tight sets played a key role in running back Dylan Sampson’s record-breaking season, anchoring the edge and consistently opening lanes.
With so many new faces on offense, Kitselman is expected to become a stabilizing presence in 2025—both as a pass catcher and a trusted blocker. Tennessee’s revamped offense will likely feature more opportunities for tight ends, and Kitselman is in position to capitalize as both a security blanket for a new quarterback and a mismatch weapon down the seams.
A year ago, Kitselman was barely on the radar. Now, he could be a centerpiece of the Volunteers' attack and a legitimate 2026 NFL Draft candidate.
