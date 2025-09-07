Tennessee Volunteers Open as Slight Underdogs at Home Against the Georgia Bulldogs
The Tennessee Volunteers have opened as a slight underdog against the Georgia Bulldogs in their SEC opener.
After a dominant performance against East Tennessee State, the Tennessee Volunteers have turned their attention to their SEC schedule as they prepare to host the Georgia Bulldogs. This will be the 55th matchup between these two historic programs in a series that the Bulldogs lead 29-23-2.
The Volunteers are looking to end an eight-game losing skid to Georgia and defeat the Bulldogs in Knoxville for the first time since the 2015 season. While the Vols have hopes for Saturday's game, oddsmakers appear to have less faith in Tennessee.
According to Fanduel, Tennessee is currently a 6.5-point underdog in this matchup. This will be the first matchup of the 2025 season in which the Volunteers are not favored. The Vols will look to defy the Vegas odds in hopes of beginning the year 3-0 for the second consecutive season.
Tennessee and Georgia will renew their annual rivalry on Saturday, September 13th, in Neyland Stadium. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. and will be aired on ABC. ESPN's College Gameday is set to be present for the matchup as well.
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Dale Dowden On Twitter: @Dale_Dowden
- Follow Shayne Pickering on Twitter: @Shaynep_media
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- 2027 QB Jayce Johnson Commits to Texas A&M Over Tennessee Football
- Overlooking Tennessee Football's 2026 Linebacker Class
- Tennessee Football Extends Offer to Fast-Rising 2028 WR/TE
- Tennessee Football Tight End Commit Carson Sneed Flips Commitment to North Carolina
- Tennessee Volunteers Predicted to Lose First SEC Game to Major Rival
- Former Tennessee Sports Star Set to Return to the WWE Following SummerSlam
- 2027 WR Carter Davis Talks Recent Tennessee Offer & Where The Vols Stand
- Tennessee Football Recruiting Stays Hot
- Watch: Former Tennessee Football WR Dont'e Thornton Jr. Scores During Scrimmage
- Former Tennessee Football WR Reunites With Jauan Jennings
- Tennessee LB Bryson Eason Named to Wuerffel Trophy Watch List
- Omarr Norman-Lott Proving Doubters Wrong as He Runs with Chiefs’ Starters