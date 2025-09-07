Volunteer Country

Tennessee Volunteers Open as Slight Underdogs at Home Against the Georgia Bulldogs

The Tennessee Volunteers have opened as a slight underdog against the Georgia Bulldogs in their SEC opener.

Christian Kirby

Sep 6, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers linebacker Jeremiah Telander (22) and linebacker Arion Carter (7) react to a play against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers during the second half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images
Randy Sartin-Imagn Images
After a dominant performance against East Tennessee State, the Tennessee Volunteers have turned their attention to their SEC schedule as they prepare to host the Georgia Bulldogs. This will be the 55th matchup between these two historic programs in a series that the Bulldogs lead 29-23-2.

The Volunteers are looking to end an eight-game losing skid to Georgia and defeat the Bulldogs in Knoxville for the first time since the 2015 season. While the Vols have hopes for Saturday's game, oddsmakers appear to have less faith in Tennessee.

According to Fanduel, Tennessee is currently a 6.5-point underdog in this matchup. This will be the first matchup of the 2025 season in which the Volunteers are not favored. The Vols will look to defy the Vegas odds in hopes of beginning the year 3-0 for the second consecutive season.

Tennessee and Georgia will renew their annual rivalry on Saturday, September 13th, in Neyland Stadium. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. and will be aired on ABC. ESPN's College Gameday is set to be present for the matchup as well.

