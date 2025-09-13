Volunteer Country

Tennessee Volunteers vs Georgia Bulldogs College Gameday Picks

The College Gameday has made their picks for the Tennessee vs Georgia matchup.

Jonathan Williams

The Tennessee Volunteers are set to play the Georgia Bulldogs in their very first game of the conference slate. This is a game that the Tennessee Vols have yet to win since 2016, as the Vols have never really entered the game as the true favorites other than once.

College Gameday was in attendance for today's matchup and the crew made their picks for the winner of the SEC matchup.

Tennessee vs Georgia College Gameday Picks

Desmond Howard: "I'm going with Georgia"

Nick Saban: "I think Georgia's defense will be the difference maker."

Candace Parker (Celebrity Picker): "I think Tennessee is ready to end the streak."

Pat McAfee: "Candace, you and I are on the same page. Tennessee."

The Vols will have the chance to improve their playoff odds in this one. They have many tough games ahead of them, but this is by far one of the more intriguing games of the slate. If they win this they will be in a good position.

Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams

