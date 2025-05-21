Volunteer Country

Vols Open as Heavy Favorites vs. Syracuse, But Don’t Count the Orange Out Just Yet

The Vols opened as 12.5-point favorites against Syracuse, but new quarterbacks on both sides could make this Mercedes-Benz Stadium opener closer than expected.

Josh Greer

The moon raises behind the VOLS sign before a game between Tennessee and Florida in Neyland Stadium, in Knoxville, Tenn., Oct. 12, 2024.
The moon raises behind the VOLS sign before a game between Tennessee and Florida in Neyland Stadium, in Knoxville, Tenn., Oct. 12, 2024. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

One of two high-profile clashes set inside Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium to kick off college football’s opening weekend, Tennessee’s neutral-site battle against Syracuse already has oddsmakers buzzing.

The Vols opened as a 12.5-point favorite over the Orange, per FanDuel Sportsbook, an eye-opening spread considering both programs will be trotting out new starting quarterbacks, and plenty of unknowns.

Tennessee, navigating the post–Nico Iamaleava era after his unexpected departure from the program, will most likely debut transfer Joey Aguilar under center. Aguilar inherits an offense in transition, built to maintain Josh Heupel’s up-tempo philosophy but missing some of the electric continuity that made past Vol squads so dangerous.

Meanwhile, Syracuse brings its own intrigue. After spring camp, the Orange added Notre Dame transfer Steve Angeli, who will compete with Rickie Collins for the starting gig. With new head coach Fran Brown looking to infuse toughness and SEC-level intensity into the program, Syracuse may be better prepared for the neutral-site showdown than the betting line suggests.

CBS Sports' Brad Crawford believes the game could be more competitive than early projections indicate, and he may have a point. A nearly two-touchdown spread feels generous for a Tennessee team breaking in a new signal caller and retooling its offensive identity.

With both programs in flux and plenty of offseason storylines to settle by kickoff, this opener is far from a sure thing, despite what Vegas says.

Follow Our Social Media Pages:

• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Josh Greer
JOSH GREER

Home/Football