Was Tennessee Football Disrespected in Recent Betting Line vs UAB

Were the Tennessee Volunteers disrespected in the recent line ahead of the Tennessee vs Georgia game?

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel walks off the field after the loss to Georgia in an NCAA college football game on September 13, 2025, Knoxville, Tennessee.
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel walks off the field after the loss to Georgia in an NCAA college football game on September 13, 2025, Knoxville, Tennessee. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Tennessee Volunteers have been one of the better programs in the nation, despite being defeated by the Georgia Bulldogs in their SEC opener. This pushes their record to 2-1 after the fans held hope that they would be 3-0 entering this football game.

They had the chance to be, but after multiple missed opportunities, the Vols were defeated in overtime after regulation concluded with a tie. They will be playing against the UAB Blazers, but now they will be entering this game as the favorite.

However, could the line be viewed as disrespectful? They have opened the week at only -36.5 points according to ESPN Bet Sportsbook.

The Vols won their last game by a plethora of points, as they were victorious 72-17. The Vols have been known to be vicious in games following a loss. It's almost as if they play for revenge, and they will look to blow off some steam against a solid UAB team, who is 2-1 this season, after only being defeated by Navy 38-24.

The game is set for kickoff at 12:45 PM EDT, with all eyes being on the Vols in Knoxville. The line will change over the week, but nothing will be set in stone until the morning of the game.

