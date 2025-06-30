Volunteer Country

Tennessee’s Jordan Gainey Signs NBA Summer League Deal with Phoenix Suns

Former Tennessee guard Jordan Gainey has signed a Summer League deal with the Phoenix Suns, aiming to showcase his skills in Las Vegas from July 10–20.

Josh Greer

Tennessee Volunteers guard Jordan Gainey (11) and Houston Cougars guard Milos Uzan (7) battle for control of the ball during the second half of a game Sunday, March 30, 2025, during the Elite Eight round of the NCAA March Madness tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Houston defeated Tennessee 69-50.
Tennessee Volunteers guard Jordan Gainey (11) and Houston Cougars guard Milos Uzan (7) battle for control of the ball during the second half of a game Sunday, March 30, 2025, during the Elite Eight round of the NCAA March Madness tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Houston defeated Tennessee 69-50. / Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Jordan Gainey is taking the next step in his basketball journey, as the former Tennessee Volunteer has agreed to a Summer League deal with the Phoenix Suns.

Gainey, a 6-foot-3 guard, showcased his two-way versatility and perimeter skills during his time with Tennessee. After transferring from South Carolina Upstate Spartans, he carved out a key role in Rick Barnes' rotation this past season, often sparking the offense with clutch shooting and dynamic defensive plays. While his numbers weren’t always gaudy, Gainey’s impact went beyond the box score—something the Suns clearly value as they prepare their Summer League roster.

The NBA 2K25 Summer League, set to run from July 10–20 in Las Vegas, serves as a proving ground for rookies, undrafted prospects, and second-year players aiming to earn roster spots or G League contracts. For Gainey, it’s an opportunity to showcase his skillset, particularly his shooting, on-ball defense, and high IQ decision-making, in front of NBA coaches and executives.

Phoenix, coming off a disappointing season, is retooling its bench depth and G League pipeline. Gainey’s addition to their Summer League squad fits the mold of high-upside, low-risk development.

During his senior season at Tennessee, Gainey averaged 11.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game. His most memorable moments included big shots in SEC play and defensive stands against some of the league’s top guards. He may not have heard his name called on draft night, but this Summer League opportunity is a testament to his perseverance and potential.

Whether this is the start of a longer NBA journey or a stepping stone to a G League opportunity, Jordan Gainey has earned his shot.

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Josh Greer
JOSH GREER

Home/Men's Basketball