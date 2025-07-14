Arizona State Commit Jalen Williams Shares Honest Vols Commit Jowell Combay Statement
The Tennessee Volunteers recently landed a huge recruit, as they landed the commitment of Jowell Combay. Combay is a very talented defensive back from Kell High School in Marietta, Georgia. He committed to the Vols over many schools, including the Missouri Tigers, the Georgia Bulldogs, the Wisconsin Badgers, and the South Carolina Gamecocks.
He is surrounded by many talented recruits and commits, including Jalen Williams who is verbally committed to the Arizona State Sun Devils. The Sun Devils commit plays in the DB room with the talented Vols commit, and recently caught up with Vols On SI to detail what the Vols are getting out of Combay.
"You see him, he is already college-ready. He is working every day in practice just like I am, so seeing where he is going, I have to work with him. We are both going D1, we might play each other, and just having that competition and that level of talent pushes me to be better."
The Vols have landed many commitments, and will look to continue to add to their recruiting class.
Follow Our X and Facebook Page
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Christian Kirby On Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Brooks Austin On Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Tennessee’s 2024 MLB Draft Success Sets the Stage for Another Big Year in 2025
- Who Will Lead the Vols? Tennessee’s Three-Man QB Battle Begins
- Former Tennessee Vol Joshua Palmer Expected to Elevate Buffalo Bills Offense
- Revisit The Moment J.B. Shabazz Became A Tennessee Vol
- 2025 MLB Draft Preview: Tennessee Vols Set for Another Big Year
- 2027 Recruiting Target Includes Tennessee Football In His Top Schools
- JB Shabazz Commits To Tennessee
- Five Star Gabby Minus Announces Final Five Schools With The Lady Vols Making The Cut
- The Full List of Tennessee Football Number Changes
- Tennessee’s Tony Vitello to Serve as Guest Analyst for 2025 MLB Draft
- Jowell Combay Announces Tennessee Vols Commitment
- WATCH: Revisit the Moment Brayden Rouse Committed to Tennessee