Volunteer Country

Arizona State Commit Jalen Williams Shares Honest Vols Commit Jowell Combay Statement

Arizona State Sun Devils commit Jalen Williams shares an honest Jowell Combay statement when speaking to Vols On SI.

Caleb Sisk

Jowell Combay following his Tennessee commitment
Jowell Combay following his Tennessee commitment / Caleb Sisk
In this story:

The Tennessee Volunteers recently landed a huge recruit, as they landed the commitment of Jowell Combay. Combay is a very talented defensive back from Kell High School in Marietta, Georgia. He committed to the Vols over many schools, including the Missouri Tigers, the Georgia Bulldogs, the Wisconsin Badgers, and the South Carolina Gamecocks.

He is surrounded by many talented recruits and commits, including Jalen Williams who is verbally committed to the Arizona State Sun Devils. The Sun Devils commit plays in the DB room with the talented Vols commit, and recently caught up with Vols On SI to detail what the Vols are getting out of Combay.

"You see him, he is already college-ready. He is working every day in practice just like I am, so seeing where he is going, I have to work with him. We are both going D1, we might play each other, and just having that competition and that level of talent pushes me to be better."

The Vols have landed many commitments, and will look to continue to add to their recruiting class.

Follow Our X and Facebook Page

• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Home/Recruiting