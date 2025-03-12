Four Tennessee Recruiting Storylines To Monitor
The Tennessee Volunteers are in the hunt for several top-tier prospects moving forward. What are the biggest storylines on the trail for them over the next few months?
Tennessee holds one of the top recruiting classes in the early stages of the 2026 cycle. They currently hold eight commitments and hope to add to that list over the next few months. The Vols are firmly entrenched in several top recruitments and continue parlaying their on-field success into signature wins on the recruiting trail.
They're in the thick of spring visit season and will soon prepare for a wave of summer official visits. We examine four of the top storylines surrounding Tennessee's efforts on the trail moving forward and what fans may hope to learn in the coming months.
Can They Keep The Momentum Up With Tristen Keys?
Hattiesburg High School wide receiver Tristen Keys (Hattiesburg, Miss.) visited the Volunteers for the third time over the weekend. A multi-day visit allowed him to watch the Vols' basketball win against South Carolina, connect with the coaching staff and recruits, and spectate spring practice. The Mississippi native has official visits scheduled with Alabama, LSU, Miami, Tennessee, and Texas A&M. The intel suggests the Vols are at minimum in his top group. Can they close it out after summer official visits?
What Happens at Running Back?
Louisa County running back Savion Hiter (Mineral, Va.) is Tennessee's top target at the position. His finalists include Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, and Tennessee. The Volunteers are by no means out of his recruitment but are playing catchup. Fortunately, they'll get him to campus for a spring visit where he can watch practice before returning for an official visit in the summer. Tennessee is also firmly entrenched in the recruitments of Central running back Jonaz Walton (Carrollton, Ga.) and Sandy Creek running back Amari Latimer (Tyrone, Ga.) who would be strong additions in their own right.
Where Do Things Stand With Darius Gray & Leo Delaney?
St. Christopher's School offensive lineman Darius Gray (Richmond, Va.) has many national programs pursuing him heading into the summer. Gray's top group consists of Auburn, Clemson, LSU, Penn State, Ohio State, South Carolina, and Tennessee. He'll officially visit Knoxville from June 7-9 and has made it to campus several times over the past year. Providence Day School offensive lineman Leo Delaney (Charlotte, N.C.) is another premium target for the Volunteers. He'll be back in Knoxville twice this spring and likely will return for an official visit this summer. Can the Volunteers add one or both to the interior of their offensive line?
Can They Lock Down Tennessee?
Head coach Josh Heupel prioritizes locking down the in-state border and has since he took the job. The Volunteers already have three in-state commitments from Knoxville Catholic wide receiver Tyreek King, Donelson Christian tight end Carson Sneed, and Baylor School offensive tackle Gabriel Osenda. The Webb School athlete Joel Wyatt, East Robertson edge rusher Zach Groves, and Oakland safety Craig Tutt are their three top in-state targets left on the board and are in solid standing for each.
