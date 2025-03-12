Volunteer Country

Four Tennessee Recruiting Storylines To Monitor

The Tennessee Volunteers are in the hunt for several top-tier prospects moving forward. What are the biggest storylines on the trail for them over the next few months?

Evan Crowell

Webb’s Joel Wyatt (14) runs the ball against Pope John Paul II during the second half at Pope Saint John Paul II Preparatory School in Hendersonville, Tenn., Friday, Sept. 13, 2024.
Webb’s Joel Wyatt (14) runs the ball against Pope John Paul II during the second half at Pope Saint John Paul II Preparatory School in Hendersonville, Tenn., Friday, Sept. 13, 2024. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tennessee Volunteers are in the hunt for several top-tier prospects moving forward. What are the biggest storylines on the trail for them over the next few months?

Tennessee holds one of the top recruiting classes in the early stages of the 2026 cycle. They currently hold eight commitments and hope to add to that list over the next few months. The Vols are firmly entrenched in several top recruitments and continue parlaying their on-field success into signature wins on the recruiting trail.

They're in the thick of spring visit season and will soon prepare for a wave of summer official visits. We examine four of the top storylines surrounding Tennessee's efforts on the trail moving forward and what fans may hope to learn in the coming months.

Can They Keep The Momentum Up With Tristen Keys?

Hattiesburg High School wide receiver Tristen Keys (Hattiesburg, Miss.) visited the Volunteers for the third time over the weekend. A multi-day visit allowed him to watch the Vols' basketball win against South Carolina, connect with the coaching staff and recruits, and spectate spring practice. The Mississippi native has official visits scheduled with Alabama, LSU, Miami, Tennessee, and Texas A&M. The intel suggests the Vols are at minimum in his top group. Can they close it out after summer official visits?

What Happens at Running Back?

Louisa County running back Savion Hiter (Mineral, Va.) is Tennessee's top target at the position. His finalists include Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, and Tennessee. The Volunteers are by no means out of his recruitment but are playing catchup. Fortunately, they'll get him to campus for a spring visit where he can watch practice before returning for an official visit in the summer. Tennessee is also firmly entrenched in the recruitments of Central running back Jonaz Walton (Carrollton, Ga.) and Sandy Creek running back Amari Latimer (Tyrone, Ga.) who would be strong additions in their own right.

Where Do Things Stand With Darius Gray & Leo Delaney?

St. Christopher's School offensive lineman Darius Gray (Richmond, Va.) has many national programs pursuing him heading into the summer. Gray's top group consists of Auburn, Clemson, LSU, Penn State, Ohio State, South Carolina, and Tennessee. He'll officially visit Knoxville from June 7-9 and has made it to campus several times over the past year. Providence Day School offensive lineman Leo Delaney (Charlotte, N.C.) is another premium target for the Volunteers. He'll be back in Knoxville twice this spring and likely will return for an official visit this summer. Can the Volunteers add one or both to the interior of their offensive line?

Can They Lock Down Tennessee?

Head coach Josh Heupel prioritizes locking down the in-state border and has since he took the job. The Volunteers already have three in-state commitments from Knoxville Catholic wide receiver Tyreek King, Donelson Christian tight end Carson Sneed, and Baylor School offensive tackle Gabriel Osenda. The Webb School athlete Joel Wyatt, East Robertson edge rusher Zach Groves, and Oakland safety Craig Tutt are their three top in-state targets left on the board and are in solid standing for each.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Follow Our Social Media Pages:

• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

Published
Evan Crowell
EVAN CROWELL

Evan Crowell is currently pursuing a journalism degree from the University of Missouri and has various media experiences throughout his young career. He's been committed to marrying the fan's perspective of the game of football to the technical intricacies installed in each game by coaches and players. Crowell has been working at Fan Nation since 2020 and has covered high-profile college football games, recruiting events, and more during that five-year tenure. While he never played football, he's worked relentlessly to continue improving his understanding of the game while still covering the unique stories of each individual he covers.

Home/Recruiting