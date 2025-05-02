Volunteer Country

Tennessee Football Offers 2027 QB Malachi Zeigler

The Tennessee Volunteers have offered one of the top 2027 QB recruits in the nation.

Caleb Sisk

2027 QB Malachi Zeigler with Florida Gators legend Tim Tebow
2027 QB Malachi Zeigler with Florida Gators legend Tim Tebow
The Tennessee Volunteers have started to recruit heavily at the QB position in the 2027 class, as they have already landed their 2026 QB. Of course, that prospect being the No. 1 player in the country, Faizon Brandon.

Tennessee Volunteers coach Mack Scanlon (Offense Scouting Coordinator) was on the road and traveled to Benton, LA, to watch Malachi Zeigler throw with Benton High School. Zeigler was impressive enough to earn an offer from the Tennessee Volunteers.

Zeigler holds offers from many schools, including Arkansas, Florida State, Michigan, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and more.

Zeigler is one of the few players at the QB position so far to receive an offer, especially when a coach is in town watching you throw. This will likely shoot him up the recruiting board at the position.

Tennessee has typically been a team that will have their QB commit extremely early on, and build the class around him. They will likely continue to recruit heavily at this position until they have a commit.

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

