Volunteer Country

Tennessee Football Target Cancels Official Visit To Tennessee

This talented prospect willl no longer visit the Tennessee Volunteers

Caleb Sisk

A Tennessee fan takes a photos with Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel at the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight game between Tennessee and Houston at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., on Sunday, March 30, 2025.
A Tennessee fan takes a photos with Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel at the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight game between Tennessee and Houston at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., on Sunday, March 30, 2025. / Brianna Paciorka / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tennessee Volunteers just wrapped up their first official visit weekend, and are expected to have multiple bigger weekends to close out the stretch.

One of their expected visitors will no longer visit the Tennessee Volunteers as he is locking his recruitment down with the school he is already committed.

Jordan Smith announced late on Tuesday that he would no longer be taking visits to other programs, including the Tennessee Volunteers, as he is locked in with the Georgia Bulldogs, and is fully committed to them. Smith committed to the Bulldogs on May 11th and is now sold on them entirely.

Smith is a high four-star safety and was originally scheduled to take the visit to Tennessee later this month.

Follow Our Social Media Pages:

• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Home/Recruiting