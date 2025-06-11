Tennessee Football Target Cancels Official Visit To Tennessee
The Tennessee Volunteers just wrapped up their first official visit weekend, and are expected to have multiple bigger weekends to close out the stretch.
One of their expected visitors will no longer visit the Tennessee Volunteers as he is locking his recruitment down with the school he is already committed.
Jordan Smith announced late on Tuesday that he would no longer be taking visits to other programs, including the Tennessee Volunteers, as he is locked in with the Georgia Bulldogs, and is fully committed to them. Smith committed to the Bulldogs on May 11th and is now sold on them entirely.
Smith is a high four-star safety and was originally scheduled to take the visit to Tennessee later this month.
