Which Tennessee Football Defensive Freshmen Can Make an Early Impact This Season
The Tennessee Volunteers are set for a huge season that will be worth watching, as many of their newest additions could see the field very early on. The Vols On SI staff shared their predictions on who they believe can make a huge impact as a true freshman on the defensive side. Here is what they had to say.
Caleb Sisk - Tim Merritt
"Tim Merritt was a player who joined the class extremely late, as the decision to flip from the Miami Hurricanes was made on Early Signing Day in December of last year. One of the major positional losses the Vols had this off-season was at the safety position, which they were razor thin at in the spring, and will be even more thin this go around. They lost multiple safeties to the transfer portal, as they lost John Slaughter to Colorado, Jakobe Thomas to Miami, Christian Charles to Virginia, and star position player who could play safety, Christian Harrison to Cincinnati. This leaves the Vols limited, and after a huge spring for Merritt, I believe he is set to see the field extremely early on for the Vols."
Dale Dowden - Isaiah Campbell
"Campbell is the highest-rated defender from the class, and one that Rodney Garner prioritized. There have been a few mentions during the off-season of Campbell impressing the staff, so it may not take long before the DL unit sees a new face in rotation on Saturdays."
Najeh Wilkins - Jadon Perlotte
“A player that plays with his head on fire. Jadon Perlotte started for Georgia High School Powerhouse Buford for three consecutive years and established himself as one of the best linebackers in the country. His pursuit of the football, mixed with his ability to blitz in passing situations, makes him dangerous at the next level. Perlotte has an it factor, too. An underrated part of his game is his ability to cover, and he does it well, staying nip and tuck with tight ends and wide receivers. He has all the tools to be one of the best linebackers in the SEC and the most well-rounded in the country in his career with the Volunteers."
Shayne Pickering - Isaiah Campbell
This came down to a pair of defensive linemen with Ethan Utley and the eventual pick, Isaiah Campbell. Listed at 6-foot-4 and 282 pounds, Campbell has the raw size that will allow for him to rotate along the interior of the defensive line consistently with his natural five-star level talent. Both players can play inside and out, but the need for depth up front for Tennessee this season is on the inside, and Campbell can help out in that role in a significant way.
Josh Greer - Isaiah Campbell
"Isaiah Campbell is my pick because he has the right combination of talent, mentality, and coaching to make an early impact. Campbell was a highly recruited prospect with an impressive resume, and his ceiling is extremely high. Even if his stats don’t jump off the page early, his ability to disrupt plays and elevate the performance of those around him will be a big asset for Tennessee’s defensive front."
