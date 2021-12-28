Skip to main content
    December 28, 2021
    Gameday Hub: UCLA vs. NC State Holiday Bowl
    Gameday Hub: UCLA vs. NC State Holiday Bowl

    Everything you need to know about the Bruins' game against the Wolfpack, all week long.
    Everything you need to know about the Bruins' game against the Wolfpack, all week long.

    With UCLA football's game against NC State coming up on Tuesday, here is a rundown of all the content you need to read, watch and absorb to get you prepared for kickoff.

    UCLA Football Makes Holiday Bowl, Will Face Off Against NC State

    SI Pac-12 Bowl Season Power Rankings: Utah Holds Strong, UCLA Still Top 3

    UCLA vs. NC State Holiday Bowl: How to Watch, Game Info, Betting Odds

    UCLA Football to Take on NC State in Holiday Bowl Amid COVID-19 Concerns

    UCLA Football Official Depth Chart: Holiday Bowl vs. NC State

    UCLA vs. NC State Holiday Bowl: Scouting Report

    UCLA vs. NC State Holiday Bowl Predictions

    Pac-12 Football Bowl Predictions 2021

    Interviews, Videos, Transcripts, Podcasts

    'Bleav in UCLA': UCLA Football Going Bowling in San Diego, COVID Gives Men's Basketball Hiatus (12/6)

    WATCH: Dorian Thompson-Robinson on Preparing for Holiday Bowl, Signing Day Reflections (12/15)

    WATCH: Kyle Philips, Greg Dulcich Talk NFL Draft Possibilities, UCLA's Upcoming Bowl Game (12/16)

    WATCH: Chip Kelly Talks UCLA Football's Bowl Preparations, Coaches Poll Gripes (12/17)

    WATCH: Martell Irby, Bo Calvert on COVID-19, UCLA Football Playing in Holiday Bowl (12/17)

    'Bleav in UCLA': UCLA Basketball's COVID Cancelations, Football's Early Signing Period (12/20)

    WATCH: Chip Kelly on COVID-19 Concerns, UCLA Football's Potential Coaching Moves (12/22)

    WATCH: Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Jon Gaines II Talk UCLA Facing NC State, SeaWorld Trip Before Holiday Bowl (12/22)

    WATCH: Brittain Brown, Jordan Genmark Heath Talk Transfer Experience, Leading UCLA to Bowl Berth (12/23)

    WATCH: Chip Kelly on Qwuantrezz Knight, UCLA's COVID-19 Protocols and Precautions (12/24)

    Practice Updates

    UCLA Football Practice Report: December 5

    Read More

    UCLA Football Practice Report: December 15

    UCLA Football Practice Report: December 22

    A Look Back

    UCLA Football Wraps Regular Season on High Note, Rides One-Sided Second Half to Win Over Cal

    UCLA vs. Cal Week 13: Social Media Reactions to Another Runaway Victory For the Bruins

    UCLA vs. Cal Week 13: Postgame Takeaways

    All Bruins UCLA Football Players of the Game: Week 13 vs. Cal

    Pac-12 Week 13 Awards: Paul Grattan, Mitchell Agude Win Players of the Week

    Pac-12 Postseason Awards: Nine UCLA Players Make All-Conference Teams, No Top Honors

    UCLA Football Transfer Portal Tracker 2022

    UCLA Football Early Signing Period Tracker 2022

    Arizona Pegs UCLA Defensive Line Coach Johnny Nansen as Next Defensive Coordinator

    Reports: UCLA Outside Linebackers Coach Jason Kaufusi Set to Take Job at Arizona

    Reports: UCLA’s Chip Kelly Out of Running For Oregon Job, Ducks Hire Georgia’s Dan Lanning

    Report: UCLA Football Tight Ends Coach, Special Teams Coordinator Derek Sage Connected to Nevada Job

    UCLA Defensive Lineman Otito Ogbonnia Enters NFL Draft, To Skip Holiday Bowl

    UCLA's Qwuantrezz Knight Declares for NFL Draft, Out for Holiday Bowl Due to COVID-19

    Report: UCLA Football Hiring Washington's Ikaika Malloe as Next Outside Linebackers Coach

    UCLA Football Hires UNLV Defensive Line Coach Chad Kauha’aha’a

