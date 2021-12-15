UCLA Football Early Signing Period Tracker 2022

The early signing period has arrived, and the Bruins are set to secure key pieces of their future right off the bat.

UCLA football has 12 class of 2022 commits who have accepted scholarship offers to join the team, in addition to two preferred walk-ons, entering Wednesday's signing day. The early signing period will last until Friday, then the regular signing period will open from Feb. 2 to April 1.

The future of the early signing period is up in the air, with many calling for it to be moved or eliminated because of the impact it has had on the coaching carousel and transfer portal timelines over the past five years, but for now, it stands as the Bruins' first chance to lock down some key incoming freshmen.

All Bruins is keeping track of which of the commits have officially signed on, who could be getting cold feet, who's biding their time and who could be a surprise addition to the incoming class.

Of course, coach Chip Kelly has become increasingly reliant on the transfer portal to build his team as well. For our tracker on who's coming and going via the portal, take a look HERE.

Signed Commits

None

Unsigned Commits

Kamari Ramsey, Safety

Hometown: Chatsworth, California

High School: Sierra Canyon

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 200 pounds

2021 Stats: 12 GP, 58 tackles, 2 INT, 7 PD, 3.0 TFL, 1.0 SCK, 3 QBH, 2 FR, 1 FF

247Sports Composite: Four-Star, No. 12 Safety, No. 10 CA, No. 165 overall

High School Offers: Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Cal, Colorado, Michigan, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Texas, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Virginia Tech, Washington

Commitment Date: Dec. 14, 2021

Jack Pedersen, Tight End

Hometown: Murrieta, California

High School: Vista Murrieta

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 235 pounds

2021 Stats: 10 GP, 21 receptions, 283 receiving yards, 6 receiving TD

247Sports Composite: Four-Star, No. 7 TE, No. 17 CA, No. 215 overall (2020)

High School Offers: Arizona, Arkansas, Boise State, Cal, Colorado, Duke, FIU, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Kansas, Michigan State, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Oregon, Oregon State, Stanford, UCLA, USC, Utah, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Washington

Commitment Date: Feb. 21, 2021

Jadyn Marshall, Wide Receiver

Hometown: Stockton, California

High School: St. Mary's

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 180 pounds

2021 Stats: 13 GP, 87 carries, 982 rushing yards, 11 rushing TD, 29 receptions, 563 receiving yards, 5 receiving TD

247Sports Composite: Four-Star, No. 36 WR, No. 19 CA, No. 228 overall

High School Offers: Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Cal, Fresno State, Nebraska, Oregon, Oregon State, Pittsburgh, San Jose State, Tennessee, UCLA, UNLV, USC

Commitment Date: June 21, 2021

Justyn Martin, Quarterback

Hometown: Inglewood, California

High School: Inglewood

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 210 pounds

2021 Stats: N/A

247Sports Composite: Four-Star, No. 18 QB, No. 22 CA, No. 258 overall

High School Offers: Arizona State, Cal, Colorado, Florida Atlantic, Kansas, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Oregon, Oregon State, San Jose State, UCLA, USC, Washington

Commitment Date: Oct. 21, 2021

Carsen Ryan, Tight End

Hometown: American Fork, Utah

High School: American Fork

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 235 pounds

2021 Stats: 2 GP, 3 receptions, 39 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD

247Sports Composite: Four-Star, No. 12 TE, No. 3 UT, No. 288 overall

High School Offers: Arizona State, Arkansas, Boise State, BYU, Colorado, Colorado State, Kansas, Michigan State, Nebraska, New Mexico, San Diego State, San Diego State, TCU, Tennessee, Utah State, Virginia, Washington

Commitment Date: March 23, 2021

Clint Stephens, Defensive Back

Hometown: Inglewood, California

High School: Inglewood

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 188 pounds

2021 Stats: N/A

247Sports Composite: Four-Star, No. 19 ATH, No. 29 CA, No. 364 overall

High School Offers: Arizona, Arkansas, Cal, Colorado, FIU, Florida, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, San Diego State, Texas, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State, Virginia Tech

Commitment Date: May 13, 2021

Jalen Woods, Linebacker

Hometown: Bellflower, California

High School: St. John Bosco

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 210 pounds

2021 Stats: 10 GP, 71 TKL, 11.5 TFL, 6.5 SCK

247Sports Composite: Three-Star, No. 46 LB, No. 33 CA, No. 454 overall

High School Offers: Arizona State, Boston College, Kansas, Miami (FL), Oregon, UCLA

Commitment Date: May 9, 2021

Sam Yoon, Offensive Tackle

Hometown: Los Angeles, California

High School: Loyola

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 280 pounds

2021 Stats: 10 GP

247Sports Composite: Three-Star, No. 48 OT, No. 45 CA, No. 573 overall

High School Offers: Cal, Colorado, Colorado State, Fordham, Fresno State, Harvard, Illinois, Kansas State, Oregon State, San Jose State, UCLA, USC

Commitment Date: Sept. 8, 2021

Braden Pegan, Wide Receiver

Hometown: San Juan Capistrano, California

High School: San Juan Hills

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 195 pounds

2021 Stats: 10 GP, 72 receptions, 971 receiving yards, 12 receiving TD

247Sports Composite: Three-Star, No. 103 WR, No. 57 CA, No. 719 overall

High School Offers: Boston College, Colorado State, Columbia, Fordham, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Yale

Commitment Date: June 22, 2021

JP Zamora, Quarterback

Hometown: Pasco, Washington

High School: Chiawana

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 185 pounds

2021 Stats: N/A

247Sports Composite: Three-Star, No. 54 QB, No. 17 WA, No. 869 overall

High School Offers: Utah, Nevada

Commitment Date: Oct. 11, 2021 (Preferred Walk-On)

Tomarion Harden, Running Back

Hometown: Inglewood, California

High School: Inglewood

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 210 pounds

2021 Stats: N/A

247Sports Composite: Three-Star, No. 72 RB, No. 68 CA, No. 925 overall

High School Offers: Colorado, Kansas, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Oregon State, UCLA, USC, Utah

Commitment Date: June 14, 2021

Croix Stewart, Safety

Hometown: Benicia, California

High School: Benicia

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 187 pounds

2021 Stats: 13 GP, 67 TKL, 2 INT, 5 PD, 11.0 TFL, 2.0 SCK, 7 QBH, 1 FF, 18 receptions, 276 receiving yards, 5 receiving TD, 8 carries, 53 rushing yards

247Sports Composite: Three-Star, No. 75 Safety, No. 69 CA, No. 926 overall

High School Offers: Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State, San Jose State, UCLA, Utah, Utah State

Commitment Date: April 6, 2021

DeAndre Gill, Linebacker

Hometown: Kent, Washington

High School: Kentwood

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 210 pounds

2021 Stats: N/A

247Sports Composite: Three-Star, No. 93 LB, No. 18 WA, No. 963 overall

High School Offers: Florida Atlantic, UCLA, UNLV, Washington, Washington State

Commitment Date: May 3, 2021

Chase Barry, Punter

Hometown: San Juan Capistrano, California

High School: J Serra

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 215 pounds

2021 Stats: 11 GP, 53 Punts, 41.0 AVG, 20 Inside 20, 38 kickoffs, 61.1 AVG, 19 Touchbacks

247Sports Composite: Three-Star, No. 93 LB, No. 18 WA, No. 963 overall

High School Offers: Air Force, Army, Navy

Commitment Status:

Targets

Anthony Lucas, Defensive Lineman

Hometown: Scottsdale, Arizona

High School: Chapparal

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 275 pounds

2021 Stats: 13 GP, 64 TKL, 22.0 TFL, 9.5 SCK, 2 PD, 1 FF, 1 FR, 6 receptions, 48 receiving yards, 2 receiving TD

247Sports Composite: Four-Star, No. 7 DL, No. 1 AZ, No. 50 overall

High School Offers: Alabama, Arizona State, Auburn, Cal, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia, Iowa State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Penn State, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington, Wisconsin

Commitment Status: Uncommitted

Ephesians Prysock, Cornerback

Hometown: Mission Hills, California

High School: Bishop Alemany

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 170 pounds

2021 Stats: 12 GP, 29 TKL, 2.0 TFL, 9 PD, 36 receptions, 535 receiving yards, 5 receiving TD

247Sports Composite: Four-Star, No. 31 CB, No. 21 CA, No. 250 overall

High School Offers: Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Cal, Colorado, Florida, LSU, Michigan, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Tennessee, Texas, UCLA, USC, Utah

Commitment Status: Uncommitted (Decommit from USC, Nov. 30)

Harrison Taggart, Linebacker

Hometown: Draper, Utah

High School: Corner Canyon

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 200 pounds

2021 Stats: 14 GP, 97 TKL, 12.0 TFL, 2.5 SCK, 4 QBH, 3 INT, 16 PD, 2 FF

247Sports Composite: Four-Star, No. 38 LB, No. 6 UT, No. 390 overall

High School Offers: Arizona, Air Force, Army, Boston College, Cal, Colorado, Colorado State, Duke, Florida Atlantic, Indiana, Louisville, Navy, Nebraska, Northwestern, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn, San Diego State, UCLA, USC, Utah, Utah State, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Washington State

Commitment Status: Committed (Oregon)

Vega Ioane, Offensive Tackle

Hometown: Graham, Washington

High School: Graham-Kapowsin

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 320 pounds

2021 Stats: 13 GP, 13 Pancakes

247Sports Composite: Three-Star, No. 26 IOL, No. 9 WA, No. 556 overall

High School Offers: Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Cal, Colorado, Florida Atlantic, Minnesota, Oregon State, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Washington, Washington State

Commitment Status: Uncommitted

Andrew Savaiinaea, Defensive Lineman

Hometown: Graham, Washington

High School: Graham-Kapowsin

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 273 pounds

2021 Stats: 13 GP, 18 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 3 SCK, 2 FR, 1 FF, 1 PD, 24 receptions, 317 receiving yards, 9 receiving TD

247Sports Composite: Three-Star, No. 112 DL, No. 13 WA, No. 817 overall

High School Offers: Cal, Kentucky, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, Oregon State, San Jose State, UCLA, Washington State, Virginia

Commitment Status: Uncommitted

