UCLA Football Early Signing Period Tracker 2022
The early signing period has arrived, and the Bruins are set to secure key pieces of their future right off the bat.
UCLA football has 12 class of 2022 commits who have accepted scholarship offers to join the team, in addition to two preferred walk-ons, entering Wednesday's signing day. The early signing period will last until Friday, then the regular signing period will open from Feb. 2 to April 1.
The future of the early signing period is up in the air, with many calling for it to be moved or eliminated because of the impact it has had on the coaching carousel and transfer portal timelines over the past five years, but for now, it stands as the Bruins' first chance to lock down some key incoming freshmen.
All Bruins is keeping track of which of the commits have officially signed on, who could be getting cold feet, who's biding their time and who could be a surprise addition to the incoming class.
Of course, coach Chip Kelly has become increasingly reliant on the transfer portal to build his team as well. For our tracker on who's coming and going via the portal, take a look HERE.
Signed Commits
None
Unsigned Commits
Hometown: Chatsworth, California
High School: Sierra Canyon
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 200 pounds
2021 Stats: 12 GP, 58 tackles, 2 INT, 7 PD, 3.0 TFL, 1.0 SCK, 3 QBH, 2 FR, 1 FF
247Sports Composite: Four-Star, No. 12 Safety, No. 10 CA, No. 165 overall
High School Offers: Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Cal, Colorado, Michigan, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Texas, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Virginia Tech, Washington
Commitment Date: Dec. 14, 2021
Jack Pedersen, Tight End
Hometown: Murrieta, California
High School: Vista Murrieta
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 235 pounds
2021 Stats: 10 GP, 21 receptions, 283 receiving yards, 6 receiving TD
247Sports Composite: Four-Star, No. 7 TE, No. 17 CA, No. 215 overall (2020)
High School Offers: Arizona, Arkansas, Boise State, Cal, Colorado, Duke, FIU, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Kansas, Michigan State, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Oregon, Oregon State, Stanford, UCLA, USC, Utah, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Washington
Commitment Date: Feb. 21, 2021
Jadyn Marshall, Wide Receiver
Hometown: Stockton, California
High School: St. Mary's
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 180 pounds
2021 Stats: 13 GP, 87 carries, 982 rushing yards, 11 rushing TD, 29 receptions, 563 receiving yards, 5 receiving TD
247Sports Composite: Four-Star, No. 36 WR, No. 19 CA, No. 228 overall
High School Offers: Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Cal, Fresno State, Nebraska, Oregon, Oregon State, Pittsburgh, San Jose State, Tennessee, UCLA, UNLV, USC
Commitment Date: June 21, 2021
Hometown: Inglewood, California
High School: Inglewood
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 210 pounds
2021 Stats: N/A
247Sports Composite: Four-Star, No. 18 QB, No. 22 CA, No. 258 overall
High School Offers: Arizona State, Cal, Colorado, Florida Atlantic, Kansas, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Oregon, Oregon State, San Jose State, UCLA, USC, Washington
Commitment Date: Oct. 21, 2021
Carsen Ryan, Tight End
Hometown: American Fork, Utah
High School: American Fork
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 235 pounds
2021 Stats: 2 GP, 3 receptions, 39 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD
247Sports Composite: Four-Star, No. 12 TE, No. 3 UT, No. 288 overall
High School Offers: Arizona State, Arkansas, Boise State, BYU, Colorado, Colorado State, Kansas, Michigan State, Nebraska, New Mexico, San Diego State, San Diego State, TCU, Tennessee, Utah State, Virginia, Washington
Commitment Date: March 23, 2021
Clint Stephens, Defensive Back
Hometown: Inglewood, California
High School: Inglewood
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 188 pounds
2021 Stats: N/A
247Sports Composite: Four-Star, No. 19 ATH, No. 29 CA, No. 364 overall
High School Offers: Arizona, Arkansas, Cal, Colorado, FIU, Florida, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, San Diego State, Texas, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State, Virginia Tech
Commitment Date: May 13, 2021
Jalen Woods, Linebacker
Hometown: Bellflower, California
High School: St. John Bosco
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 210 pounds
2021 Stats: 10 GP, 71 TKL, 11.5 TFL, 6.5 SCK
247Sports Composite: Three-Star, No. 46 LB, No. 33 CA, No. 454 overall
High School Offers: Arizona State, Boston College, Kansas, Miami (FL), Oregon, UCLA
Commitment Date: May 9, 2021
Hometown: Los Angeles, California
High School: Loyola
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 280 pounds
2021 Stats: 10 GP
247Sports Composite: Three-Star, No. 48 OT, No. 45 CA, No. 573 overall
High School Offers: Cal, Colorado, Colorado State, Fordham, Fresno State, Harvard, Illinois, Kansas State, Oregon State, San Jose State, UCLA, USC
Commitment Date: Sept. 8, 2021
Braden Pegan, Wide Receiver
Hometown: San Juan Capistrano, California
High School: San Juan Hills
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 195 pounds
2021 Stats: 10 GP, 72 receptions, 971 receiving yards, 12 receiving TD
247Sports Composite: Three-Star, No. 103 WR, No. 57 CA, No. 719 overall
High School Offers: Boston College, Colorado State, Columbia, Fordham, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Yale
Commitment Date: June 22, 2021
JP Zamora, Quarterback
Hometown: Pasco, Washington
High School: Chiawana
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 185 pounds
2021 Stats: N/A
247Sports Composite: Three-Star, No. 54 QB, No. 17 WA, No. 869 overall
High School Offers: Utah, Nevada
Commitment Date: Oct. 11, 2021 (Preferred Walk-On)
Tomarion Harden, Running Back
Hometown: Inglewood, California
High School: Inglewood
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 210 pounds
2021 Stats: N/A
247Sports Composite: Three-Star, No. 72 RB, No. 68 CA, No. 925 overall
High School Offers: Colorado, Kansas, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Oregon State, UCLA, USC, Utah
Commitment Date: June 14, 2021
Croix Stewart, Safety
Hometown: Benicia, California
High School: Benicia
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 187 pounds
2021 Stats: 13 GP, 67 TKL, 2 INT, 5 PD, 11.0 TFL, 2.0 SCK, 7 QBH, 1 FF, 18 receptions, 276 receiving yards, 5 receiving TD, 8 carries, 53 rushing yards
247Sports Composite: Three-Star, No. 75 Safety, No. 69 CA, No. 926 overall
High School Offers: Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State, San Jose State, UCLA, Utah, Utah State
Commitment Date: April 6, 2021
DeAndre Gill, Linebacker
Hometown: Kent, Washington
High School: Kentwood
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 210 pounds
2021 Stats: N/A
247Sports Composite: Three-Star, No. 93 LB, No. 18 WA, No. 963 overall
High School Offers: Florida Atlantic, UCLA, UNLV, Washington, Washington State
Commitment Date: May 3, 2021
Hometown: San Juan Capistrano, California
High School: J Serra
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 215 pounds
2021 Stats: 11 GP, 53 Punts, 41.0 AVG, 20 Inside 20, 38 kickoffs, 61.1 AVG, 19 Touchbacks
247Sports Composite: Three-Star, No. 93 LB, No. 18 WA, No. 963 overall
High School Offers: Air Force, Army, Navy
Commitment Status:
Targets
Anthony Lucas, Defensive Lineman
Hometown: Scottsdale, Arizona
High School: Chapparal
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 275 pounds
2021 Stats: 13 GP, 64 TKL, 22.0 TFL, 9.5 SCK, 2 PD, 1 FF, 1 FR, 6 receptions, 48 receiving yards, 2 receiving TD
247Sports Composite: Four-Star, No. 7 DL, No. 1 AZ, No. 50 overall
High School Offers: Alabama, Arizona State, Auburn, Cal, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia, Iowa State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Penn State, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington, Wisconsin
Commitment Status: Uncommitted
Hometown: Mission Hills, California
High School: Bishop Alemany
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 170 pounds
2021 Stats: 12 GP, 29 TKL, 2.0 TFL, 9 PD, 36 receptions, 535 receiving yards, 5 receiving TD
247Sports Composite: Four-Star, No. 31 CB, No. 21 CA, No. 250 overall
High School Offers: Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Cal, Colorado, Florida, LSU, Michigan, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Tennessee, Texas, UCLA, USC, Utah
Commitment Status: Uncommitted (Decommit from USC, Nov. 30)
Hometown: Draper, Utah
High School: Corner Canyon
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 200 pounds
2021 Stats: 14 GP, 97 TKL, 12.0 TFL, 2.5 SCK, 4 QBH, 3 INT, 16 PD, 2 FF
247Sports Composite: Four-Star, No. 38 LB, No. 6 UT, No. 390 overall
High School Offers: Arizona, Air Force, Army, Boston College, Cal, Colorado, Colorado State, Duke, Florida Atlantic, Indiana, Louisville, Navy, Nebraska, Northwestern, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn, San Diego State, UCLA, USC, Utah, Utah State, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Washington State
Commitment Status: Committed (Oregon)
Vega Ioane, Offensive Tackle
Hometown: Graham, Washington
High School: Graham-Kapowsin
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 320 pounds
2021 Stats: 13 GP, 13 Pancakes
247Sports Composite: Three-Star, No. 26 IOL, No. 9 WA, No. 556 overall
High School Offers: Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Cal, Colorado, Florida Atlantic, Minnesota, Oregon State, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Washington, Washington State
Commitment Status: Uncommitted
Andrew Savaiinaea, Defensive Lineman
Hometown: Graham, Washington
High School: Graham-Kapowsin
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 273 pounds
2021 Stats: 13 GP, 18 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 3 SCK, 2 FR, 1 FF, 1 PD, 24 receptions, 317 receiving yards, 9 receiving TD
247Sports Composite: Three-Star, No. 112 DL, No. 13 WA, No. 817 overall
High School Offers: Cal, Kentucky, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, Oregon State, San Jose State, UCLA, Washington State, Virginia
Commitment Status: Uncommitted
