    December 15, 2021
    UCLA Football Early Signing Period Tracker 2022
    December 15, 2021

    UCLA Football Early Signing Period Tracker 2022

    The Bruins have a dozen commits and a few more targets they are hoping will sign on to join the team next season.
    Author:

    The Bruins have a dozen commits and a few more targets they are hoping will sign on to join the team next season.

    The early signing period has arrived, and the Bruins are set to secure key pieces of their future right off the bat.

    UCLA football has 12 class of 2022 commits who have accepted scholarship offers to join the team, in addition to two preferred walk-ons, entering Wednesday's signing day. The early signing period will last until Friday, then the regular signing period will open from Feb. 2 to April 1.

    The future of the early signing period is up in the air, with many calling for it to be moved or eliminated because of the impact it has had on the coaching carousel and transfer portal timelines over the past five years, but for now, it stands as the Bruins' first chance to lock down some key incoming freshmen.

    All Bruins is keeping track of which of the commits have officially signed on, who could be getting cold feet, who's biding their time and who could be a surprise addition to the incoming class.

    Of course, coach Chip Kelly has become increasingly reliant on the transfer portal to build his team as well. For our tracker on who's coming and going via the portal, take a look HERE.

    Signed Commits

    None

    Unsigned Commits

    Kamari Ramsey, Safety

    Hometown: Chatsworth, California
    High School: Sierra Canyon
    Height: 6-foot
    Weight: 200 pounds
    2021 Stats: 12 GP, 58 tackles, 2 INT, 7 PD, 3.0 TFL, 1.0 SCK, 3 QBH, 2 FR, 1 FF
    247Sports Composite: Four-Star, No. 12 Safety, No. 10 CA, No. 165 overall
    High School Offers: Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Cal, Colorado, Michigan, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Texas, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Virginia Tech, Washington
    Commitment Date: Dec. 14, 2021

    Jack Pedersen, Tight End

    Hometown: Murrieta, California
    High School: Vista Murrieta
    Height: 6-foot-4
    Weight: 235 pounds
    2021 Stats: 10 GP, 21 receptions, 283 receiving yards, 6 receiving TD
    247Sports Composite: Four-Star, No. 7 TE, No. 17 CA, No. 215 overall (2020)
    High School Offers: Arizona, Arkansas, Boise State, Cal, Colorado, Duke, FIU, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Kansas, Michigan State, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Oregon, Oregon State, Stanford, UCLA, USC, Utah, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Washington
    Commitment Date: Feb. 21, 2021

    Jadyn Marshall, Wide Receiver

    Hometown: Stockton, California
    High School: St. Mary's
    Height: 6-foot-1
    Weight: 180 pounds
    2021 Stats: 13 GP, 87 carries, 982 rushing yards, 11 rushing TD, 29 receptions, 563 receiving yards, 5 receiving TD
    247Sports Composite: Four-Star, No. 36 WR, No. 19 CA, No. 228 overall
    High School Offers: Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Cal, Fresno State, Nebraska, Oregon, Oregon State, Pittsburgh, San Jose State, Tennessee, UCLA, UNLV, USC
    Commitment Date: June 21, 2021

    Justyn Martin, Quarterback

    Hometown: Inglewood, California
    High School: Inglewood
    Height: 6-foot-4
    Weight: 210 pounds
    2021 Stats: N/A
    247Sports Composite: Four-Star, No. 18 QB, No. 22 CA, No. 258 overall
    High School Offers: Arizona State, Cal, Colorado, Florida Atlantic, Kansas, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Oregon, Oregon State, San Jose State, UCLA, USC, Washington
    Commitment Date: Oct. 21, 2021

    Carsen Ryan, Tight End

    Hometown: American Fork, Utah
    High School: American Fork
    Height: 6-foot-4
    Weight: 235 pounds
    2021 Stats: 2 GP, 3 receptions, 39 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD
    247Sports Composite: Four-Star, No. 12 TE, No. 3 UT, No. 288 overall
    High School Offers: Arizona State, Arkansas, Boise State, BYU, Colorado, Colorado State, Kansas, Michigan State, Nebraska, New Mexico, San Diego State, San Diego State, TCU, Tennessee, Utah State, Virginia, Washington
    Commitment Date: March 23, 2021

    Clint Stephens, Defensive Back

    Hometown: Inglewood, California
    High School: Inglewood
    Height: 6-foot-1
    Weight: 188 pounds
    2021 Stats: N/A
    247Sports Composite: Four-Star, No. 19 ATH, No. 29 CA, No. 364 overall
    High School Offers: Arizona, Arkansas, Cal, Colorado, FIU, Florida, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, San Diego State, Texas, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State, Virginia Tech
    Commitment Date: May 13, 2021

    Jalen Woods, Linebacker

    Hometown: Bellflower, California
    High School: St. John Bosco
    Height: 6-foot
    Weight: 210 pounds
    2021 Stats: 10 GP, 71 TKL, 11.5 TFL, 6.5 SCK
    247Sports Composite: Three-Star, No. 46 LB, No. 33 CA, No. 454 overall
    High School Offers: Arizona State, Boston College, Kansas, Miami (FL), Oregon, UCLA
    Commitment Date: May 9, 2021

    Sam Yoon, Offensive Tackle

    Hometown: Los Angeles, California
    High School: Loyola
    Height: 6-foot-5
    Weight: 280 pounds
    2021 Stats: 10 GP
    247Sports Composite: Three-Star, No. 48 OT, No. 45 CA, No. 573 overall
    High School Offers: Cal, Colorado, Colorado State, Fordham, Fresno State, Harvard, Illinois, Kansas State, Oregon State, San Jose State, UCLA, USC
    Commitment Date: Sept. 8, 2021

    Braden Pegan, Wide Receiver

    Hometown: San Juan Capistrano, California
    High School: San Juan Hills
    Height: 6-foot-4
    Weight: 195 pounds
    2021 Stats: 10 GP, 72 receptions, 971 receiving yards, 12 receiving TD
    247Sports Composite: Three-Star, No. 103 WR, No. 57 CA, No. 719 overall
    High School Offers: Boston College, Colorado State, Columbia, Fordham, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Yale
    Commitment Date: June 22, 2021

    JP Zamora, Quarterback

    Hometown: Pasco, Washington
    High School: Chiawana
    Height: 6-foot-4
    Weight: 185 pounds
    2021 Stats: N/A
    247Sports Composite: Three-Star, No. 54 QB, No. 17 WA, No. 869 overall
    High School Offers: Utah, Nevada
    Commitment Date: Oct. 11, 2021 (Preferred Walk-On)

    Tomarion Harden, Running Back

    Hometown: Inglewood, California
    High School: Inglewood
    Height: 6-foot-2
    Weight: 210 pounds
    2021 Stats: N/A
    247Sports Composite: Three-Star, No. 72 RB, No. 68 CA, No. 925 overall
    High School Offers: Colorado, Kansas, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Oregon State, UCLA, USC, Utah
    Commitment Date: June 14, 2021

    Croix Stewart, Safety

    Hometown: Benicia, California
    High School: Benicia
    Height: 6-foot-2
    Weight: 187 pounds
    2021 Stats: 13 GP, 67 TKL, 2 INT, 5 PD, 11.0 TFL, 2.0 SCK, 7 QBH, 1 FF, 18 receptions, 276 receiving yards, 5 receiving TD, 8 carries, 53 rushing yards
    247Sports Composite: Three-Star, No. 75 Safety, No. 69 CA, No. 926 overall
    High School Offers: Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State, San Jose State, UCLA, Utah, Utah State
    Commitment Date: April 6, 2021

    DeAndre Gill, Linebacker

    Hometown: Kent, Washington
    High School: Kentwood
    Height: 6-foot-5
    Weight: 210 pounds
    2021 Stats: N/A
    247Sports Composite: Three-Star, No. 93 LB, No. 18 WA, No. 963 overall
    High School Offers: Florida Atlantic, UCLA, UNLV, Washington, Washington State
    Commitment Date: May 3, 2021

    Chase Barry, Punter

    Hometown: San Juan Capistrano, California
    High School: J Serra
    Height: 6-foot-5
    Weight: 215 pounds
    2021 Stats: 11 GP, 53 Punts, 41.0 AVG, 20 Inside 20, 38 kickoffs, 61.1 AVG, 19 Touchbacks
    247Sports Composite: Three-Star, No. 93 LB, No. 18 WA, No. 963 overall
    High School Offers: Air Force, Army, Navy
    Commitment Status: 

    Targets

    Anthony Lucas, Defensive Lineman

    Hometown: Scottsdale, Arizona
    High School: Chapparal
    Height: 6-foot-5
    Weight: 275 pounds
    2021 Stats: 13 GP, 64 TKL, 22.0 TFL, 9.5 SCK, 2 PD, 1 FF, 1 FR, 6 receptions, 48 receiving yards, 2 receiving TD
    247Sports Composite: Four-Star, No. 7 DL, No. 1 AZ, No. 50 overall
    High School Offers: Alabama, Arizona State, Auburn, Cal, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia, Iowa State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Penn State, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington, Wisconsin
    Commitment Status: Uncommitted

    Ephesians Prysock, Cornerback

    Hometown: Mission Hills, California
    High School: Bishop Alemany
    Height: 6-foot-3
    Weight: 170 pounds
    2021 Stats: 12 GP, 29 TKL, 2.0 TFL, 9 PD, 36 receptions, 535 receiving yards, 5 receiving TD
    247Sports Composite: Four-Star, No. 31 CB, No. 21 CA, No. 250 overall
    High School Offers: Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Cal, Colorado, Florida, LSU, Michigan, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Tennessee, Texas, UCLA, USC, Utah
    Commitment Status: Uncommitted (Decommit from USC, Nov. 30)

    Harrison Taggart, Linebacker

    Hometown: Draper, Utah
    High School: Corner Canyon
    Height: 6-foot-2
    Weight: 200 pounds
    2021 Stats: 14 GP, 97 TKL, 12.0 TFL, 2.5 SCK, 4 QBH, 3 INT, 16 PD, 2 FF
    247Sports Composite: Four-Star, No. 38 LB, No. 6 UT, No. 390 overall
    High School Offers: Arizona, Air Force, Army, Boston College, Cal, Colorado, Colorado State, Duke, Florida Atlantic, Indiana, Louisville, Navy, Nebraska, Northwestern, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn, San Diego State, UCLA, USC, Utah, Utah State, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Washington State
    Commitment Status: Committed (Oregon)

    Vega Ioane, Offensive Tackle

    Hometown: Graham, Washington
    High School: Graham-Kapowsin
    Height: 6-foot-4
    Weight: 320 pounds
    2021 Stats: 13 GP, 13 Pancakes
    247Sports Composite: Three-Star, No. 26 IOL, No. 9 WA, No. 556 overall
    High School Offers: Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Cal, Colorado, Florida Atlantic, Minnesota, Oregon State, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Washington, Washington State
    Commitment Status: Uncommitted

    Andrew Savaiinaea, Defensive Lineman

    Hometown: Graham, Washington
    High School: Graham-Kapowsin
    Height: 6-foot-3
    Weight: 273 pounds
    2021 Stats: 13 GP, 18 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 3 SCK, 2 FR, 1 FF, 1 PD, 24 receptions, 317 receiving yards, 9 receiving TD
    247Sports Composite: Three-Star, No. 112 DL, No. 13 WA, No. 817 overall
    High School Offers: Cal, Kentucky, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, Oregon State, San Jose State, UCLA, Washington State, Virginia
    Commitment Status: Uncommitted

