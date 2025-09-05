All Trojans

Why USC Trojans' Jakheem Stewart Is Poised To Be Game Changer Despite Injury

After Week 1's list of injured players who were ruled as OUT, the USC Trojans are set to welcome back key players including freshman defensive end Jakheem Stewart. The 6-foot-6 defensive end is expected to make his debut and bring a new level of talent to the defensive front.

Teddy King

Oct 7, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Arizona Wildcats during the first half at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Oct 7, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Arizona Wildcats during the first half at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans are officially 1-0 after their home opener victory against Missouri State, even without some of the Trojans most anticipated players.

For freshman defensive end Jakheem Stewart, his expected debut this weekend in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum will play a pivotal part in the development of the Trojans defense.

Jakheem Stewart Expected to Play in Week 2 vs. Georgia Southern

USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Jakheem Stewart D'Anton Lynn Defensive End 2026 Recruiting Class Devan Thompkins Kameryn Fountain
Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley gestures during the game against the Missouri State Bears at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The five-star recruit from Louisiana was listed as OUT with injury in last weekend's Missouri State matchup, as he was seen wearing a boot to and from practices.

The decision to sit Stewart in Week 1 was made to allow his injury to heal and avoid rushing his recovery during non-conference play. While nothing is confirmed, Stewart is expected to be back in full uniform against Georgia Southern.

Defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn shared his praise for the 6-foot-6 defensive end, calling him one of the smartest guys among the Trojans defensive unit.

"When he's out there, you know, he'll mess up a lot of things, but he does it all full speed, which as long as you're doing it like that, we can work with," Lynn said after Wednesday's USC practice. "And all throughout camp and spring he just got better and better and better, and he has a really high football IQ. For being a incoming freshman, he's one of our smartest guys up front."

Freshman linebacker Ma'Tai Tagoa'i and Stewart both share the same strengths — giving 100% effort, despite still adapting to the ins and outs of the Trojans defense.

What to Expect in Anticipated Debut from Stewart

USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Jakheem Stewart D'Anton Lynn Defensive End 2026 Recruiting Class Devan Thompkins Kameryn Fountain
Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley talks with Southern California Trojans quarterback Husan Longstreet (4) in the second half against the Missouri State Bears at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

One of Stewarts strengths on the Trojans defensive line is the ability to thrive in multiple positions, including both defensive end and tackle.

When Lynn was asked about if Stewart would lean towards one more than the other, he emphasized the situational aspect, but was quick to highlight Stewarts versatility.

"It'll probably depend on the week, and then kind of depending on who's available around him. He's kind of a guy that can fill different holes," Lynn said.

Stewart, the highest rated recruit from coach Lincoln Riley's 2026 recruiting class before reclassifying to the 2025 class in December, is expected to be one of the Trojans strongest on the defensive front.

What stands out most about Stewart is his all-around athleticism that can disrupt any kind of offensive production. As a defensive end, Stewart's explosiveness adds immediate pressure to the quarterback, while his strength on the inside allows him slip past blockers and stop the run game.

USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Jakheem Stewart D'Anton Lynn Defensive End 2026 Recruiting Class Devan Thompkins Kameryn Fountain
Sep 7, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans defensive end Devan Thompkins (98) sacks Utah State Aggies quarterback Bryson Barnes (16) during the third quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

Among the loaded defensive unit led by Lynn, Stewart will fit right in with defensive ends Braylan Shelby, and Kameryn Fountain, as well as defensive tackles Jide Abasiri and Devan Thompkins.

Fountain was deemed as the defensive unit's breakthrough players through spring and fall camp, which translated into his two tackles and one sack in last weekend's win. Lining up next to Stewart, Thompkins and Anthony Lucas will be a dangerous lineup for any offensive line to face.

At 6-foot-6 and 290 pounds, Stewart brings both size and raw talent to the trenches, making him a nightmare matchup for any opponent.

