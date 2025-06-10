Top Vanderbilt Recruiting Targets React to Official Visit Weekend
Clark Lea and the Vanderbilt staff put together a strong June 6 weekend on the recruiting trail, welcoming nearly ten 2026 prospects to Nashville for official visits. The Commodores have already landed three commitments from players who were in town, and are set to welcome several more prospects for official visits throughout the rest of the summer.
On Monday, Vanderbilt locked in 3-Star wideout Chris Tangelo and 3-Star tight end Adam Gehm, and then Tuesday saw fellow 3-Star prospect Collin Flanigan announce his commitment to the Commodores.
As of now, Vanderbilt holds 12 2026 commitments and is ranked by 247Sports' composite ranking as the No. 26 class in the nation.
Many of those in Nashville this weekend have taken to social media to share their reactions to the trip. Take a look at some of the best.
1. 4-Star S Blake Stewart
Stewart is a 3-Star safety prospect from Woodward Academy in Atlanta, Georgia. He stands at 5-foot-11, 170 lbs., and while a bit undersized, makes up for is with excellent speed and athleticism. He holds offers from the likes of Miami, Clemson, Michigan and many more.
2. 3-Star EDGE Jace McCallum
McCallum recently named the Commodores in his top schools among Georgia Tech, Duke, Virginia Tech and NC State. The 6-foot-4, 220 lb. edge rusher is a speedy defender with excellent ability to bend around the edge and get by blockers.
3. 3-Star WR Chris Tangelo - Committed on 06/09/2025
Tangelo, a 6-foot-4, 195 lb. wideout from Potomac, Maryland, is one of the most physically impressive players in the class. He has a massive frame, but remains extremely athletic and has excellent footwork and quickness. He committed just a day after his official visit on June 9th.
4. 3-Star TE Adam Gehm - Committed on 06/09/2025
The Commodores' second commitment of the week, Gehm, is a massive tight end prospect with an incredibly high ceiling. Standing at 6-foot-6, 235 lbs., he is able to easily haul in contested catches, but needs to bulk up a bit to match the physicality of the SEC.
5. 3-Star CB Collin Flanigan - Committed on 06/10/2025
The third summer commitment for Vanderbilt, Flanigan is a lengthy cornerback prospect with tons of range as a defender. He spoke with Vanderbilt Commodores on SI after his visit, saying, "Everybody on the staff is trying to win."
6. 3-Star WR Bryson Williams
Williams is a lengthy safety prospect, cut from the mold of what many teams seem to be looking for at the position. He stands at 6-foot-4, 175 lbs. with extremely long arms that he is able to use to breakup passes and lock down opposing receivers. He holds over a dozen offers, many of which are from fellow power four programs.
7. 3-Star WR Kahden Smith
Smith committed to the Commodores just over a month ago, and remains the only wideout in the 2026 class as of now. He stands at 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. and is a do-it-all type of player. He is able to operate at each wide receiver position and can also serve as a ball carrier on run plays.
8. 3-Star EDGE Joey Quinn
Quinn, a 6-foot-6, 250 lb. edge rusher, committed to the Commodores in March and has held strong since. He is aggressive off the ball and has extremely violent hands which he uses to shed would be blockers. In just three appearances as a junior, he finished with a sack and 2.3 TFL's.
Upcoming Official Visitors
June 12-15
- 3-Star CB Kasmir Hicks - Committed to Indiana on 04/25/2025
- 3-Star QB Michael Mitchell, Jr. - Committed to Vanderbilt on 09/21/2024
- 3-Star S Tony Forney
- 4-Star WR Joel Wyatt
- 3-Star S Bradley Brown
- 3-Star WR Kentrell Davis
- 3-Star TE Tilden Riley
- 3-Star OT Tripp Skewes
- 3-Star TE Kevin Sullivan
June 20th
- 3-Star EDGE Garrett Witherington
Check out the Vanderbilt football official visitor tracker for the full list of summertime visitors.
2026 Commitments
- ATH Daniel Vollmer, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 02/05/2025)
- QB Michael Mitchell, Jr., 5-foot-11, 185 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 09/21/2024)
- EDGE Joey Quinn, 6-foot-5, 260 lbs. - Chicago, Illinois (Committed 03/26/2025)
- S Karaijus Haynes, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Sarasota, Florida (Committed 04/14/2025)
- IOL George Haseotes, 6-foot-3, 295 lbs. - Naples, Florida (Committed 04/28/2025)
- CB Caden Harris, 6-foot, 190 lbs. - Brownsville, Florida (Committed 04/29/2025)
- WR Kahden Smith, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Committed 05/08/2025)
- DL Daryl Campbell, 6-foot-2, 300 lbs. - Katy, Texas (Committed 05/10/2025)
- RB Izayah Lee, 5-foot-11, 190 lbs. - Lancaster, Texas (Committed 06/07/2025)
- WR Chris Tangelo, 6-foot-4, 195 lbs. - Potomac, Maryland (Committed 06/08/2025)
- TE Adam Gehm, 6-foot-6, 235 lbs. - Harmony, Pennsylvania (Committed 06/09/2025)
- CB Collin Flanigan, 6-foot-2, 170 lbs. - Oxford, Mississippi (Committed 06/10/2025)