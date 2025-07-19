Vanderbilt Adds 3-Star OL Pulelei'ite Primus to 2026 Class
The Commodores received some good news on the recruiting trail this week as Vanderbilt locked in another commit for the 2026 class, bringing in a talented prospect from the Longhorn State.
3-Star offensive lineman Pulelei'ite Primus from Midland, Texas officially announced his commitment to the Commodores on Saturday during an Instagram livestream. He chose Vanderbilt over Washington and Houston, becoming Clark Lea and the staff's 18th commit of the class.
Standing at 6-foot-4, 325 lbs., Primus is a massive offensive line prospect that already possesses the frame of a veteran division one player. But while his size is certainly impressive at first glance, his footwork and explosiveness separate him from the pack.
The Texas native is extremely quick off the ball and uses that burst, paired with his aforementioned size, to clear defenders out and open up running lanes. While he may need to develop a bit in terms of his pass protection, he has all the tools of a high level SEC offensive lineman already.
Football is something that runs in his family as Primus' father, Stan, played offensive line for Temple University from 2004-2005 and then had several stints with various Arena Football Teams as well.
With the addition of the talented prospect, Vanderbilt is now one step closer to securing a higher ranked recruiting class than in 2025 when the Commodores finished 72nd in the nation, per On3. As of now, Lea and the staff have compiled the 48th ranked class in the country and still have a few more prospects on the radar.
2026 Football Commitments
- ATH Daniel Vollmer, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 02/05/2025)
- QB Michael Mitchell, Jr., 5-foot-11, 185 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 09/21/2024)
- EDGE Joey Quinn, 6-foot-5, 260 lbs. - Chicago, Illinois (Committed 03/26/2025)
- S Karaijus Haynes, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Sarasota, Florida (Committed 04/14/2025)
- IOL George Haseotes, 6-foot-3, 295 lbs. - Naples, Florida (Committed 04/28/2025)
- WR Kahden Smith, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Committed 05/08/2025)
- DL Daryl Campbell, 6-foot-2, 300 lbs. - Katy, Texas (Committed 05/10/2025)
- RB Izayah Lee, 5-foot-11, 190 lbs. - Lancaster, Texas (Committed 06/07/2025)
- WR Chris Tangelo, 6-foot-4, 195 lbs. - Potomac, Maryland (Committed 06/08/2025)
- TE Adam Gehm, 6-foot-6, 235 lbs. - Harmony, Pennsylvania (Committed 06/09/2025)
- CB Collin Flanigan, 6-foot-2, 170 lbs. - Oxford, Mississippi (Committed 06/10/2025)
- EDGE Jace McCallum - 6-foot-4, 220 lbs. - Harrisburg, North Carolina (Committed 06/11/2025)
- WR Keeyshawn Tabuteau, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Chattanooga, Tennessee (Committed 06/17/2025)
- TE Tilden Riley, 6-foot-5, 211 lbs. - Orangeburg, South Carolina (Committed 06/28/2025)
- OT Tripp Skewes, 6-foot-7, 300 lbs. - Englewood, Colorado (Committed 07/01/2025)
- OT Mitchell Smith, 6-foot-6, 320 lbs. - Picayune, Mississippi (Committed 07/04/2025)
- RB Evan Hampton, 6-foot, 208 lbs. - Owensboro, Kentucky (Committed 07/15/2025)
- OL Pulelei-ite Primus, 6-foot-4, 325 lbs. - Midland, Texas (Committed 07/19/2025)