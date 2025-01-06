Illinois OL Transfer Kevin Wigenton II Commits to UVA Football
Virginia reinforced its offensive line with a third addition from the transfer portal this offseason as former Illinois and Michigan State offensive lineman Kevin Wigenton II announced his commitment to the UVA football program in a social media post on Monday afternoon. Wigenton comes to the Cavaliers with 19 games and more than 500 snaps under his belt and he has one year of eligibility remaining.
A 6'5", 330-pound offensive lineman from Colts Neck, New Jersey, Wigenton spent three years at Michigan State, redshirting in 2021, playing in four games in 2022, and then playing in all 12 games with six starts in 2023, mostly at the right guard position. He entered the transfer portal at the end of the 2023 season and committed to Illinois over offers from South Carolina, Arizona State, Rutgers, Colorado, Pittsburgh, Vanderbilt, Louisville, Indiana, Syracuse, Boston College and others. Wigenton appeared in three games for the Fighting Illini this season, but did not see the field after their game against Penn State on September 28th and entered the transfer portal again, ultimately choosing to spend his final year of eligibility with the Cavaliers in Charlottesville.
It's been a good 24 hours for UVA offensive line coach Terry Heffernan, who also landed a commitment from JMU offensive line transfer Tyshawn Wyatt on Sunday afternoon. Virginia has now landed three offensive line transfers this offseason, as Wyatt and Wigenton join UAB center Brady Wilson, who committed to UVA before Christmas. Wilson will likely be Virginia's starter at center to replace Brian Stevens, while Wigenton gives UVA an option to replace Ty Furnish at right guard and Wyatt has experience at both guard and tackle. The Cavaliers are losing Brian Stevens to exhausted eligibility as well as Ty Furnish, Ugonna Nnanna, and Charlie Patterson to the transfer portal, but are expected to return Blake Steen, McKale Boley, and Noah Josey and are now adding three experienced offensive linemen from the transfer portal.
Kevin Wigenton II is the seventh offensive player to transfer to Virginia this offseason, joining quarterbacks Chandler Morris (North Texas) and Daniel Kaelin (Nebraska), running back J'Mari Taylor (NC Central), center Brady Wilson (UAB), wide receiver Jahmal Edrine (Purdue), and offensive lineman Tyshawn Wyatt (JMU)
Virginia has landed 14 transfer commitments from the portal this offseason:
- Nebraska quarterback Daniel Kaelin
- Louisville defensive back Devin Neal
- Morgan State defensive back Ja'son Prevard
- Fresno State defensive tackle Jacob Holmes
- North Texas quarterback Chandler Morris
- NC Central running back J'Mari Taylor
- Elon defensive end Cazeem Moore
- UAB center Brady Wilson
- Eastern Kentucky linebacker Maddox Marcellus
- Purdue wide receiver Jahmal Edrine
- Alabama defensive lineman Hunter Osborne
- JMU offensive lineman Tyshawn Wyatt
- UNLV defensive end Fisher Camac
- Illinois offensive lineman Kevin Wigenton II
