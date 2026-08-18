How Are Virginia Tech's Incoming Transfers Performing At Fall Camp So Far?

Virginia Tech's 2026 roster will feature an influx of new talent that makes its debut in maroon and orange when the Hokies host VMI in their season opener Sept. 5 at Lane Stadium. Over 50 newcomers — transfers and freshmen alike — will make their debuts for Virginia Tech. Today, I'll take a look at the former and evaluate how the transfers as a whole have done.

At quarterback, the answer is clear: Barring catastrophe, Virginia Tech's quarterback situation is in a better situation than last year. Penn State import Ethan Grunkemeyer appears to be the clear favorite after a 1,339-yard, eight-touchdown season at Penn State and former 247Sports composite four-star Bryce Baker could provide some intriguing upside as the likely QB2. Baker transferred from North Carolina in the offseason and was among the first recruits of Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick.

When discussing the running backs, one transfer plays a part, albeit presumably further down the depth chart. Louisiana transfer Bill Davis likely slots in as the Hokies' No. 3 running back. Davis brings plenty of experience to the room, having rushed for 1,752 yards and 18 touchdowns across three seasons with the Ragin' Cajuns. He has also proven capable of handling a significant workload, but with Marcellous Hawkins and Jeffrey Overton Jr. seemingly ahead of him, his path to consistent carries remains unclear.

That said, Davis' presence gives Virginia Tech a legitimate veteran option should either of its top two backs miss time. At 5-foot-9 and 230 pounds, he brings a physical element to the backfield that could make him useful in short-yardage and between-the-tackles situations. For now, though, the transfer appears to be more of a depth piece than a player pushing for a starting role.

At wide receiver, Virginia Tech's transfers have served to bolster a room that appears to have depth that remains unproven. The Hokies' top two wide receivers appear to be returnee Ayden Greene and Duke transfer Que'Sean Brown in some order. Brown totaled 846 receiving yards and five touchdowns with the Blue Devils last season. Tyseer Denmark has also made a case for himself. The Penn State transfer was Virginia Tech's most productive wide receiver in the spring game, catching four passes for 38 yards, and has continued to generate attention during camp. He may not start, but he looks difficult to keep out of the rotation.

Marlion Jackson is another interesting name. The Louisiana Tech transfer missed spring practice with an injury, making his fall camp especially important. His previous production — 753 yards and three touchdowns over three seasons — gives the Hokies a veteran option who could provide some needed size on the outside.

The other Penn State transfer on the offensive side of the ball who has generated plenty of intrigue is Luke Reynolds.

Reynolds entered Blacksburg with significant expectations as a former five-star recruit, and the early returns have done little to diminish them. His familiarity with Grunkemeyer is particularly intriguing. The two already developed chemistry at Penn State, and that relationship gives Virginia Tech an established connection entering a completely new offense.

Reynolds does not need to be the only productive tight end, either. Matt Henderson provides another former Penn State option.

At offensive line, both Logan Howland (Oklahoma in 2025) and Justin Terry (Ohio State in 2025) have both dealt with availability issues, limiting how much the staff has been able to evaluate its preferred tackle competition. Franklin acknowledged earlier in the offseason that both players were important pieces of the puzzle, particularly because of the flexibility they could provide across the offensive line.

Howland remains the favorite at left tackle when healthy. He made three starts for Oklahoma before his season-ending injury in 2025, giving him Power Four experience that is difficult to replicate.

Terry, meanwhile, has spent time at Ohio State and West Virginia and brings another high-level developmental profile to the room. He was even working with the first team early in camp, making him one of the more intriguing transfers to watch once fully healthy.

Cornerback Jaquez White's camp has been somewhat different from the others.

The Troy transfer entered the summer expected to start opposite Isaiah Brown-Murray after a tremendous 2025 season, but a partial ACL tear suffered during the spring game complicated those plans. White missed roughly six to eight weeks before returning to practice.

White has returned to practice and has looked like the player Virginia Tech expected to get when it brought him in from Troy. He was a second-team All-Sun Belt selection in 2025 after recording 67 tackles, three interceptions and 11 pass breakups, giving the Hokies a proven veteran in a secondary that underwent significant turnover.

More importantly, White has begun to make his presence felt in camp. He has emerged as one of the transfers most likely to play a significant role immediately, which is especially important given the youth and inexperience elsewhere in the secondary.

Javion Hilson, an edge rusher transferring in from Missouri, arrived in Blacksburg with an intriguing combination of size, athleticism and recruiting pedigree. Hilson was a highly regarded recruit coming out of Cocoa, Fla., and although he did not see extensive action at Missouri, Virginia Tech clearly saw enough to believe he could develop into a major piece of its front.

Mylachi Williams and Samuel Okunlola are also transfers worth monitoring in the edge-rushing competition, while Randy Adirika was one of the defensive tackles spotlighted by Elhadj Fall at Fan Day. Virginia Tech's connection to Penn State is not limited to the offensive side of the ball.

Then, there's linebacker Keon Wylie, who was a highly regarded transfer addition and brings familiarity with Franklin's defensive philosophy after spending time at Penn State. With Brent Pry coaching the linebackers in addition to serving as defensive coordinator, Wylie has an opportunity to carve out a role in a room that needs both athleticism and experience.

Cam Chadwick is another defensive transfer who could become increasingly important as camp progresses. The Connecticut transfer was brought in to help stabilize a secondary that was often gashed last season. He has Power Four experience and gives Virginia Tech another experienced option as the staff works through its cornerback and safety combinations.

The same can be said for the rest of the defensive newcomers. Virginia Tech added a considerable amount of talent to the defensive line and secondary, but the depth of those rooms means not everyone will immediately emerge as a starter.

The biggest remaining question is the offensive line, where Howland and Terry need to get healthy and establish themselves. For a team that added 27 transfers this offseason, that is a fairly good place to be with the season opener against VMI now less than three weeks away.