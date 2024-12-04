Virginia Tech Football: Four-Star Athlete Micah Matthews Officially Signs With Virginia Tech
Micah Matthews, the highly recruited two-sport athlete from Turner Ashby High School made his commitment to Virginia Tech official today as he signed to the school on National Signing Day. Matthews was equally as highly touted as a baseball recruit as he was a football recruit, and plenty of schools came calling for the dual-sport phenom who will play both sports collegiately.
ESPN ranks Matthews as the fifth best player from Virginia in the class of 2026. He’s listed at 6-foot-2, 200 pounds and he recorded some great stats at wide receiver his junior year. According to 247Sports’ National Recruiting Analyst Greg Biggins, Matthews totaled just under 1,500 receiving yards in his senior year.
Here’s a full scouting report on Matthews from Greg Biggins:
”High major prospect in baseball and is currently rated the No. 54 high school player in the country by Baseball America and No. 43 by Draft Analyst. Will double sport in college and is an intriguing wide receiver prospect with size, speed and production. Had close to 1,500 yards receiving as a junior and 907 of those yards were after the catch. Big, strong kid with an athletic frame. Runs well, can get off press and is very good in 50-50 ball situations. Has excellent tracking skills which was no doubt helped by his baseball background. Has some suddenness to him, plays quick and shows off the top end speed to out run defenders who have the angle on him. Has some physicality to his game as well, fearless going over the middle, has strong hands and runs through defenders. Also a very good and willing blocker who puts guys on their backs. Not as polished as other receivers but the physical tools are obvious and it will be fun to watch his continued development as a two-sport guy.”
2025 Virginia Tech Commits Who Have Officially Signed
13. DB Knahlij Harrell
14. ATH Micah Matthews
