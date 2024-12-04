All Hokies

Virginia Tech Football: Four-Star Athlete Micah Matthews Officially Signs With Virginia Tech

Matthews made it official on Wednesday.

RJ Schafer

Sept 22, 2012; Blacksburg, VA, USA; A detail view of a Virginia Tech Hokies helmet on the field before the game against the Bowling Green Falcons at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
Sept 22, 2012; Blacksburg, VA, USA; A detail view of a Virginia Tech Hokies helmet on the field before the game against the Bowling Green Falcons at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
In this story:

Micah Matthews, the highly recruited two-sport athlete from Turner Ashby High School made his commitment to Virginia Tech official today as he signed to the school on National Signing Day. Matthews was equally as highly touted as a baseball recruit as he was a football recruit, and plenty of schools came calling for the dual-sport phenom who will play both sports collegiately.

ESPN ranks Matthews as the fifth best player from Virginia in the class of 2026. He’s listed at 6-foot-2, 200 pounds and he recorded some great stats at wide receiver his junior year. According to 247Sports’ National Recruiting Analyst Greg Biggins, Matthews totaled just under 1,500 receiving yards in his senior year.

Here’s a full scouting report on Matthews from Greg Biggins:

”High major prospect in baseball and is currently rated the No. 54 high school player in the country by Baseball America and No. 43 by Draft Analyst. Will double sport in college and is an intriguing wide receiver prospect with size, speed and production. Had close to 1,500 yards receiving as a junior and 907 of those yards were after the catch. Big, strong kid with an athletic frame. Runs well, can get off press and is very good in 50-50 ball situations. Has excellent tracking skills which was no doubt helped by his baseball background. Has some suddenness to him, plays quick and shows off the top end speed to out run defenders who have the angle on him. Has some physicality to his game as well, fearless going over the middle, has strong hands and runs through defenders. Also a very good and willing blocker who puts guys on their backs. Not as polished as other receivers but the physical tools are obvious and it will be fun to watch his continued development as a two-sport guy.”

2025 Virginia Tech Commits Who Have Officially Signed

1. LB Brett Clatterbaugh

2. DB Sheldon Robinson

3. OL Nathaniel Wright

4. WR Jayden Anderson

5. QB Kelden Ryan

6. ATH Luke Stuewe

7. WR Shamarius Peterkin

8. LB Noah Chambers

9. CB Jordan Crim

10. QB AJ Brand

11. OL Carter Stallard

12. DL Zeke Chinwike

13. DB Knahlij Harrell

14. ATH Micah Matthews

Related Stories:

Virginia Tech Football: Live 2025 National Signing Day Tracker For the Hokies

Virginia Tech Football: Positions Virginia Tech Should Target in the Transfer Portal

The Briefing: Hokies Clinch Bowl Eligibility After 37-17 Win Over UVA

Published
RJ Schafer
RJ SCHAFER

RJ Schafer joined the On SI team in 2024, contributing to the coverage of Major League Baseball, Collegiate Basketball, and Collegiate Football at https://www.si.com/college/virginiatech/. Prior to this, RJ built a strong portfolio covering Georgia Tech and the Tigers for the Bleav Network. With a solid background in sports journalism, RJ has conducted interviews with both collegiate and professional athletes, enhancing the depth and authenticity of his reporting. RJ's extensive experience in the sports industry has equipped him with a keen understanding of the dynamics and intricacies of both collegiate and professional sports. His work is focused on providing insightful analysis and comprehensive coverage, making him a trusted voice in the sports community.

Home/Recruiting