Virginia Tech Football: Three-Star Defensive Lineman Christian Evans Officially Signs With Virginia Tech

Evans adds to Virginia Tech's stacked recruiting class.

RJ Schafer

Oct 9, 2021; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; A Virginia Tech Hokies helmet on the bench during the second half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images / Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images
Christian Evans, the three-star defensive linemen from Stone Bridge High School, a four hour drive from Virginia Tech, has officially committed to Virginia Tech after signing during National Signing Day. Evans was a part of the long list of Hokies that committed to the program in June.

Evans also took official visits to Oklahoma, Virginia, and North Carolina. He was heavily recruited by Shawn Quinn and J.C. Price and he eventually landed in Blacksburg. Over five 247Sports recruiting experts logged a prediction for Virginia Tech before he offically signed.

Evans brings great pass rush to an already stacked defensive line group.

2025 Virginia Tech Commits Who Have Officially Signed

1. LB Brett Clatterbaugh

2. DB Sheldon Robinson

3. OL Nathaniel Wright

4. WR Jayden Anderson

5. QB Kelden Ryan

6. ATH Luke Stuewe

7. WR Shamarius Peterkin

8. LB Noah Chambers

9. CB Jordan Crim

10. QB AJ Brand

11. OL Carter Stallard

12. DL Zeke Chinwike

13. DB Knahlij Harrell

14. ATH Micah Matthews

15. DL Christian Evans

Home/Recruiting