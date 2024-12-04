Virginia Tech Football: Three-Star Defensive Lineman Christian Evans Officially Signs With Virginia Tech
Christian Evans, the three-star defensive linemen from Stone Bridge High School, a four hour drive from Virginia Tech, has officially committed to Virginia Tech after signing during National Signing Day. Evans was a part of the long list of Hokies that committed to the program in June.
Evans also took official visits to Oklahoma, Virginia, and North Carolina. He was heavily recruited by Shawn Quinn and J.C. Price and he eventually landed in Blacksburg. Over five 247Sports recruiting experts logged a prediction for Virginia Tech before he offically signed.
Evans brings great pass rush to an already stacked defensive line group.
