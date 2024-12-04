Virginia Tech Football: Three-Star Edge Rusher Sherrod Henderson Officially Signs With Virginia Tech
Sherrod Henderson, an edge rusher from Heide Trask High School in North Carolina, has made his committment to Virginia Tech official. He signed with the Hokies on National Signing Day afetr committing to the program after committing in June. 247Sports ranks him as the 19th best player in the State of North Carolina. 247Sports also ranks him as the 65th best player at his position.
The Hokies had plenty of schools to hold off during Henderson's recruitment as he has offers from plenty of other schools. He visited USF, Michigan State, and Duke, and he holds offers from Air Force, Western Michigan, West Virginia, Virginia, Pittsburgh, Old Dominion, Liberty, James Madison, UConn, East Carolina, and Georgia State.
