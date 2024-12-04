All Hokies

Virginia Tech Football: Three-Star Edge Rusher Sherrod Henderson Officially Signs With Virginia Tech

Henderson joins a class stacked full of defensive recruits.

RJ Schafer

Sep 13, 2014; Blacksburg, VA, USA; The Virginia Tech Hokies helmets for Military appreciation day against the East Carolina Pirates at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images
Sherrod Henderson, an edge rusher from Heide Trask High School in North Carolina, has made his committment to Virginia Tech official. He signed with the Hokies on National Signing Day afetr committing to the program after committing in June. 247Sports ranks him as the 19th best player in the State of North Carolina. 247Sports also ranks him as the 65th best player at his position.

The Hokies had plenty of schools to hold off during Henderson's recruitment as he has offers from plenty of other schools. He visited USF, Michigan State, and Duke, and he holds offers from Air Force, Western Michigan, West Virginia, Virginia, Pittsburgh, Old Dominion, Liberty, James Madison, UConn, East Carolina, and Georgia State.

2025 Virginia Tech Commits Who Have Officially Signed

1. LB Brett Clatterbaugh

2. DB Sheldon Robinson

3. OL Nathaniel Wright

4. WR Jayden Anderson

5. QB Kelden Ryan

6. ATH Luke Stuewe

7. WR Shamarius Peterkin

8. LB Noah Chambers

9. CB Jordan Crim

10. QB AJ Brand

11. OL Carter Stallard

12. DL Zeke Chinwike

13. DB Knahlij Harrell

14. ATH Micah Matthews

15. DL Christian Evans

16. LB Brennan Johnson

17. EDGE Sherrod Henderson

