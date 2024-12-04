Virginia Tech Football: Three-Star Defensive Back Knahlij Harrell Officially Signs With Virginia Tech
New Virginia Tech signee Knahlij Harrell held thirteen other offers before officially signing to Virginia Tech. Harrell held offers from Appalachian State, Campbell, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Duke, East Carolina, Houston Christian, Liberty, Marshall, Maryland, UMass, Temple, and West Virginia. Harrell is ranked as the 1190th player nationally, the 107th cornerback nationally, and the 34th best player from Virginia by the 247Sports Composite.
Harrell followed his Green Run teammates to Virginia Tech and furthered the deep bond between Green Run High School and Virginia Tech. Harrell--and his teammates--will make a great impact at Virginia Tech.
2025 Virginia Tech Commits Who Have Officially Signed
13. DB Knahlij Harrell
