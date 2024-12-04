All Hokies

Virginia Tech Football: Three-Star Defensive Back Knahlij Harrell Officially Signs With Virginia Tech

Harrell was the thirteenth player to sign.

RJ Schafer

September 6, 2010; Landover, MD, USA; A view of an alternate helmet for the Virginia Tech Hokies prior to a game against the Boise State Broncos at FedEx Field. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images
September 6, 2010; Landover, MD, USA; A view of an alternate helmet for the Virginia Tech Hokies prior to a game against the Boise State Broncos at FedEx Field. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images / Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images
In this story:

New Virginia Tech signee Knahlij Harrell held thirteen other offers before officially signing to Virginia Tech. Harrell held offers from Appalachian State, Campbell, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Duke, East Carolina, Houston Christian, Liberty, Marshall, Maryland, UMass, Temple, and West Virginia. Harrell is ranked as the 1190th player nationally, the 107th cornerback nationally, and the 34th best player from Virginia by the 247Sports Composite.

Harrell followed his Green Run teammates to Virginia Tech and furthered the deep bond between Green Run High School and Virginia Tech. Harrell--and his teammates--will make a great impact at Virginia Tech.

2025 Virginia Tech Commits Who Have Officially Signed

1. LB Brett Clatterbaugh

2. DB Sheldon Robinson

3. OL Nathaniel Wright

4. WR Jayden Anderson

5. QB Kelden Ryan

6. ATH Luke Stuewe

7. WR Shamarius Peterkin

8. LB Noah Chambers

9. CB Jordan Crim

10. QB AJ Brand

11. OL Carter Stallard

12. DL Zeke Chinwike

13. DB Knahlij Harrell

14. ATH Micah Matthews

15. DL Christian Evans

Related Stories:

Virginia Tech Football: Live 2025 National Signing Day Tracker For the Hokies

Virginia Tech Football: Positions Virginia Tech Should Target in the Transfer Portal

The Briefing: Hokies Clinch Bowl Eligibility After 37-17 Win Over UVA

Published
RJ Schafer
RJ SCHAFER

RJ Schafer joined the On SI team in 2024, contributing to the coverage of Major League Baseball, Collegiate Basketball, and Collegiate Football at https://www.si.com/college/virginiatech/. Prior to this, RJ built a strong portfolio covering Georgia Tech and the Tigers for the Bleav Network. With a solid background in sports journalism, RJ has conducted interviews with both collegiate and professional athletes, enhancing the depth and authenticity of his reporting. RJ's extensive experience in the sports industry has equipped him with a keen understanding of the dynamics and intricacies of both collegiate and professional sports. His work is focused on providing insightful analysis and comprehensive coverage, making him a trusted voice in the sports community.

Home/Recruiting