Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Osman Kamara in 2020

As we inch closer and closer to the start of the 2020 season, we take an in-depth look at each player on the Mountaineer roster. In these breakdowns, we discuss what a stellar, standard, and subpar season would look like for them. We are going in numerical order, so today we turn to safety Osman Kamara.

After serving three years on the West Virginia football team as a member of the walk-on program, safety Osman Kamara was put on scholarship last September and deservedly so. Kamara has been a prime example of what a true team player is. Although he was a walk-on for the first portion of his career, he became an elite special teams player for West Virginia, which paved way to earning a scholarship. The biggest play of his career was when he blocked a punt vs Oklahoma State in 2017, which resulted in a touchdown.

Stellar

A stellar season for Kamara is to continue being the impact player he has been on special teams and potentially cracking the two-deep at safety. He hasn't played too much on the defensive side of the ball during his time in Morgantown and doing so would be a huge win for him.

Standard

Continuing to be a tremendous special teamer and someone who adds depth at safety would be considered a typical, standard season for Kamara. He won't see much defensive action, but can be used as a sub filler if needed.

Subpar

A below average season would likely see Kamara lose his special teams stardom. He has etched out a nice role on that side of the ball and seeing him lose that would take away his main way of impacting the team.

What kind of season are you expecting for Osman Kamara in 2020? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

