October 1, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

2022 WR Brandon White Announces Commitment

A decision has been made.
Author:

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Class of 2022 wide receiver Brandon White (5'9", 170 lbs) of Cincinnati, OH took to Twitter Friday afternoon to announce that he has committed to the University of Kentucky. White chose the Wildcats over West Virginia while also holding interest from Indiana, Purdue, Akron, Bowling Green, Marshall, and a few others. 

Current WVU Commits: QB Nicco Marchiol, RB Justin Williams, WR Jarel Williams, WR Kevin Thomas, TE Corbin Page, OT Sullivan Weidman, OL Charlie Katarincic, OG Maurice Hamilton, OL Landen Livingston, DE Aric Burton, DE Zion Young, LB Raleigh Collins III, LB Travious Lathan, CB Jacolby Spells, DB Christion Stokes, S Mumu Bin-Wahad, S Ty Woodby.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Screen Shot 2021-09-27 at 11.36.54 AM
Recruiting

2022 WR Brandon White Announces Commitment

13 seconds ago
Untitled design
Recruiting

See Where WVU Sits in the SI All-American Top 25 Recruiting Rankings

49 minutes ago
Nov 9, 2019; Morgantown, WV, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Sam James (13) runs after a catch against Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker Jordyn Brooks (1) during the first quarter at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
Football

Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Texas Tech

2 hours ago
USATSI_15109600_168388579_lowres
Football

WVU's Keys to the Game vs Texas Tech

3 hours ago
USATSI_16778965_168388579_lowres
Football

Brown: 'There's a Formula to Win Big Here'

4 hours ago
uniforms
Football

WVU Releases Uniform Combo for Texas Tech Game

20 hours ago
Untitled design (1)
Football

WATCH: WVU vs Texas Tech Preview + Prediction

21 hours ago
WVU Basketball
Basketball

WVU Freshman James Okonkwo out for a Month

22 hours ago