2022 WR Brandon White Announces Commitment

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Class of 2022 wide receiver Brandon White (5'9", 170 lbs) of Cincinnati, OH took to Twitter Friday afternoon to announce that he has committed to the University of Kentucky. White chose the Wildcats over West Virginia while also holding interest from Indiana, Purdue, Akron, Bowling Green, Marshall, and a few others.

Current WVU Commits: QB Nicco Marchiol, RB Justin Williams, WR Jarel Williams, WR Kevin Thomas, TE Corbin Page, OT Sullivan Weidman, OL Charlie Katarincic, OG Maurice Hamilton, OL Landen Livingston, DE Aric Burton, DE Zion Young, LB Raleigh Collins III, LB Travious Lathan, CB Jacolby Spells, DB Christion Stokes, S Mumu Bin-Wahad, S Ty Woodby.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.