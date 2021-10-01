See Where WVU Sits in the SI All-American Top 25 Recruiting Rankings

SI ALL-AMERICAN RECRUITING RANKINGS

A fresh set of top 25 recruiting rankings has been released by SI All-American. Since the start of the season, West Virginia has been quiet on the recruiting trail and has yet to pick up a commitment. In fact, the last recruit to commit was linebacker Travious Lathan who announced his decision on August 7th. With no new additions in nearly two months, the Mountaineers fell from No. 23 to No. 24.

Take a look at the full rankings below.

1. Penn State (1)

25 Verbal Commits, 4 SI99 Members

2. Alabama (3)

15 Verbal Commitments, 7 SI99 Members

3. Notre Dame (2)

21 Verbal Commitments, 6 SI99 Members

4. Oregon (5)

20 Verbal Commitments, 2 SI99 Members

5. Georgia (6)

17 Verbal Commitments, 4 SI99 Members

6. Texas (7)

21 Verbal Commitments, 3 SI99 Members

7. Ohio State (4)

14 Verbal Commitments, 5 SI99 Members

8. Texas A&M (7)

14 Verbal Commitments, 4 SI99 Members

9. Clemson (9)

12 Verbal Commitments, 8 SI99 Members

10. LSU (10)

15 Verbal Commitments, 3 SI99 Members

11. Florida State (11)

18 Verbal Commitments, 2 SI99 Members

12. Michigan (14)

18 Verbal Commitments, 2 SI99 Members

13. Oklahoma (12)

14 Verbal Commitments, 1 SI99 Member

14. Boston College (13)

22 Verbal Commitments

15. Florida (20)

14 Verbal Commitments, 2 SI99 Members

16. North Carolina (17)

14 Verbal Commitments, 1 SI99 Member

17. South Carolina (15)

16 Verbal Commitments

18. Michigan State (NR)

20 Verbal Commitments

19. Rutgers (16)

15 Verbal Commitments

20. Arkansas (21)

18 Verbal Commitments

21. Virginia Tech (18)

22 Verbal Commitments

22. Mississippi State (22)

18 Verbal Commitments

23. Stanford (25)

18 Verbal Commitments

24. West Virginia (23)

17 Verbal Commitments

25. Ole Miss (NR)

15 Verbal Commitments

Current WVU Commits: QB Nicco Marchiol, RB Justin Williams, WR Jarel Williams, WR Kevin Thomas, TE Corbin Page, OT Sullivan Weidman, OL Charlie Katarincic, OG Maurice Hamilton, OL Landen Livingston, DE Aric Burton, DE Zion Young, LB Raleigh Collins III, LB Travious Lathan, CB Jacolby Spells, DB Christion Stokes, S Mumu Bin-Wahad, S Ty Woodby.

