See Where WVU Sits in the SI All-American Top 25 Recruiting Rankings

SI ALL-AMERICAN RECRUITING RANKINGS
Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!
A fresh set of top 25 recruiting rankings has been released by SI All-American. Since the start of the season, West Virginia has been quiet on the recruiting trail and has yet to pick up a commitment. In fact, the last recruit to commit was linebacker Travious Lathan who announced his decision on August 7th. With no new additions in nearly two months, the Mountaineers fell from No. 23 to No. 24.
Take a look at the full rankings below.
1. Penn State (1)
25 Verbal Commits, 4 SI99 Members
2. Alabama (3)
15 Verbal Commitments, 7 SI99 Members
3. Notre Dame (2)
21 Verbal Commitments, 6 SI99 Members
4. Oregon (5)
20 Verbal Commitments, 2 SI99 Members
5. Georgia (6)
17 Verbal Commitments, 4 SI99 Members
6. Texas (7)
21 Verbal Commitments, 3 SI99 Members
7. Ohio State (4)
14 Verbal Commitments, 5 SI99 Members
8. Texas A&M (7)
14 Verbal Commitments, 4 SI99 Members
9. Clemson (9)
12 Verbal Commitments, 8 SI99 Members
10. LSU (10)
15 Verbal Commitments, 3 SI99 Members
11. Florida State (11)
18 Verbal Commitments, 2 SI99 Members
12. Michigan (14)
18 Verbal Commitments, 2 SI99 Members
13. Oklahoma (12)
14 Verbal Commitments, 1 SI99 Member
14. Boston College (13)
22 Verbal Commitments
15. Florida (20)
14 Verbal Commitments, 2 SI99 Members
16. North Carolina (17)
14 Verbal Commitments, 1 SI99 Member
17. South Carolina (15)
16 Verbal Commitments
18. Michigan State (NR)
20 Verbal Commitments
19. Rutgers (16)
15 Verbal Commitments
20. Arkansas (21)
18 Verbal Commitments
21. Virginia Tech (18)
22 Verbal Commitments
22. Mississippi State (22)
18 Verbal Commitments
23. Stanford (25)
18 Verbal Commitments
24. West Virginia (23)
17 Verbal Commitments
25. Ole Miss (NR)
15 Verbal Commitments
Current WVU Commits: QB Nicco Marchiol, RB Justin Williams, WR Jarel Williams, WR Kevin Thomas, TE Corbin Page, OT Sullivan Weidman, OL Charlie Katarincic, OG Maurice Hamilton, OL Landen Livingston, DE Aric Burton, DE Zion Young, LB Raleigh Collins III, LB Travious Lathan, CB Jacolby Spells, DB Christion Stokes, S Mumu Bin-Wahad, S Ty Woodby.
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:
Facebook - @WVUonSI
Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.