Extra Mustard

Thurs. Hot Clicks: Alexandra Armitage; Is Khloe Kardashian the worst person in the world?

Andy Gray
2 hours ago

Is Khloe Kardashian the worst person in the world?

On Tuesday, I told Jimmy (who sits next to me at the SI office) that Khloe Kardashian is the worst person in the world. He looked at me like I was crazy. I don't care. My comment was in response to this story about how she's already set aside $500,000 for her wedding and honeymoon to Tristan Thompson, even though they aren't engaged. I mean, talk about putting on the full-court press. Then I remembered the Lamar Odom incident, and how reality show cameras were filming her visit to the hospital as he struggled for his life. Then I remembered how she photoshopped a selfie to make herself look better. And now Rashad McCants says she killed his NBA career. So take all this into account (and realize I'm not 100% serious), then vote below.

Politics meets pro wrestling

Greg Gianforte, the Republican candidate for the special House election in Montana, body slammed Guardian writer Ben Jacobs on Wednesday after one too many healthcare questions. This led to a lot of wrestling jokes. Speaking of wrestling, Justin Barrasso has all the latest news and notes in his weekly wrestling column.

Everyone laughs at Brock Osweiler

Brock Osweiler is the only person who thinks Brock Osweiler should be a starting NFL QB.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Courtesy of Alexandra Armitage
@alexandramarmitage/Instagram
Courtesy of Alexandra Armitage
@alexandramarmitage/Instagram
Courtesy of Alexandra Armitage
Courtesy of Alexandra Armitage
@alexandramarmitage/Instagram
@alexandramarmitage/Instagram
Courtesy of Alexandra Armitage
@alexandramarmitage/Instagram
@alexandramarmitage/Instagram
Courtesy of Alexandra Armitage
@alexandramarmitage/Instagram
@alexandramarmitage/Instagram
@alexandramarmitage/Instagram
@alexandramarmitage/Instagram
@alexandramarmitage/Instagram
@alexandramarmitage/Instagram
@alexandramarmitage/Instagram
Courtesy of Alexandra Armitage
Alexandra Armitage: Lovely Lady of the Day
1 20
Close
expandIcon
1 20
Close

I met Alexandra Armitage last Friday and I am a big fan. You should be, too. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery). 

Inside SI Swimsuit casting week

The New York Post has a good piece on the SI Swimsuit casting we held last week. If you watch the video, I'm the rando in background with the blue shirt. 

The 10 best Bartolo Colon GIFs

Everyone's favorite pitcher turned 44 yesterday, and we celebrated with GIFs.

Ten actors who almost starred in Game of Thrones

Could you imagine Jimmy McNulty playing Mance Rayder?

Evolution of basketball

Aaron Rodgers is a good teammate

No thank you

Odds & ends

Manchester United fans will do anything (and I mean anything) to keep Zlatan Ibrahimovic​ ... Jim Harbaugh accepted blame for that handshake fight in 2011 ... LaVar Ball may be annoying but he's a smart businessman ... Rob Gronkowski appears in a new music video and he's such a bad actor that it's great ... The Redskins cheerleaders are in Jamaica shooting their calendar ... There is a Flintstones theme park near the Grand Canyon and I want to go there ... 50 Game of Thrones movie poster mashups ... Nacho cheese from a gas station is being blamed for this guy's death ... Six classic game shows that are making a comeback ... The best music albums of 2017 (so far).

Joe Fauria explains new touchdown celebration rules

David Ortiz re-enacts famous Boston movie scenes

That's some powerful gas

Ice Cube challenges LaVar Ball

News anchor finds lost earring

Some Chris Cornell tributes

Email andy_gray@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories and the latest Cheerleader of the Week gallery. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters