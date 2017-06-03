Nashville is LIT

The Stanley Cup Finals arrive in the Music City this weekend and if you thought downtown Nashville was a party during a random weekend in mid-February, this weekend is out of control. Billy Ray Cyrus recorded an oddly somber Stanley Cup anthem that will get no one pumped up, P.K. Subban doubles down on his Game 3 guarantee and you can expect A LOT of catfish on Saturday night.

No crying in Aussie Football

Get a load of this vicious hit from an Aussie rules football game that left Geelong Cats midfielder Joel Selwood with a gigantic bloody gash on his head.

Remembering Ali

One year after Muhammad Ali's death, his legacy carries on. The Louisville Bats, Triple-A affiliate of the Reds, are honoring the legend with special uniforms.

Did he not see this coming?

Bill Snyder was demolished for his handling of Corey Sutton's release, and deservedly so. And, as is the case with all these pathetic attempts to block transfers, Sutton was finally granted his release.

No thanks, we don't like fun

ESPN producer Lee Fitting talked about the one school who has ever declined a College GameDay visit.

Safety first

Recruit says he'll commit to OSU with 100k RTs

Hmmmm...

Adam "Pacman" Jones is apparently taking Bengals teammate Joe Mixon "under his wing"...according to @TMZ_Sports. WHAT COULD GO WRONG? pic.twitter.com/HPlx5YjEHe — 120 Sports (@120Sports) June 2, 2017

Spend your weekend with Kate

Odds and Ends

China is building a Lionel Messi theme park ... Shortest players in NBA history ... Boston Globe photographer was barred from photographing Tom Brady's charity event ... Clemson football is getting their own NASCAR car ... A foul ball cracked the fish tank at Marlins Park ... Conor McGregor's coach explains how they'll defeat Mayweather ... Joel Embiid found a way to play in a soccer match that he wasn't allowed to play in.

Eli needs to start juicing

How 'bout that

Never knew that roller coaster loops weren't perfect circles.

Happy Weekend

