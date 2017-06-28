Extra Mustard

Wednesday's Hot Clicks: CJ Franco; Dolphins superfan gets married in helmet

Andy Gray
36 minutes ago

Love is in the NFL air

It's not very often that I get to lead Hot Clicks with an NFL-themed romance story—much less two—but that seems to be our situation right now. In New England, Patriots coach Bill Belichick posed for Nantucket Magazine with longtime girlfriend Linda Holliday and the photos are cheesy and spectacular. Of course, these two have been celebrating their love for years. Meanwhile in England, a diehard Miami fan named got married in his Dolphins helmet

Thank you, Brent

Brent Musburger still isn't sure why his 2013 comments about Katherine Webb, where he "called a beauty queen beautiful," became such a big story. I'm not sure either but two weeks after his comments, I was at a studio with Katherine while she stripped down to a bikini for SI Swimsuit, so it worked out for me.

Teammate of the Year

The Nats stole seven bases against the Cubs last night and catcher Miguel Montero wants you to know that it's all Jake Arietta's fault.

Lovely Lady of the Day

CJ Franco: Lovely Lady of the Day
CJ Franco has never been featured in Hot Clicks before and that's a really bad job by me. I apologize. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery). 

Basketball court of the future

The world's coolest basketball court is in Paris, and I want to play pickup ball there today.

This is not how a 72-year-old should look

Meet Taiwan's strongest grandfather, Huang Ching-hsi, who could easily kick all our asses.

Hot Clicks Giveaway 

You love chocolate. You love caffeine. And now, you can combine those two loves. AWAKE is the maker caffeinated chocolate and granola bars that each contain the same amount of caffeine goodness as a cup of coffee. Try some today. Or enter today's giveaway for a free prize pack of AWAKE. I'll send one to the 50th, 100th, 150th, 200th and 250th person to email me (andy_gray@simail.com) the name of the pizza place with two-foot long slices. The answer was in yesterday's Hot Clicks. Please make the subject line "AWAKE."

Stat of the Day

Oklahoma City fetes Russell Westbrook

Phil Jackson is out as Knicks coach and here are some of my favorite old photos of him

Odds & ends

We spoke with progressive liberal wrestler Daniel Richards and it is not an act ... Our little Donald Trump cover tweet became quite the afternoon news item on Tuesday ... Connor McDavid finally explained that awkward airport photo ... Cowboys rookie Taco Charlton is racking up the endorsement deals ... Jeff Van Gundy is returning to the sidelines to coach the U.S. in World Cup qualifying games ... The New York Times taste-tested 10 hot dogs to get you prepped for July 4 weekend ... The 50 best albums of 2017 (so far) ... $6,000 seems like a good value for an office chair ... Game of Thrones photos from Season 7 ... John McEnroe will not apologize for his comments about Serena Williams.

Florida wins College World Series

Gronk steals a workout

June's best news bloopers

The best show on TV nobody is watching

Give Me Love

Email Andy (andy_gray@simail.com) with any questions or visit him on Twitter. Previous editions of Hot Clicks can be found here.

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

