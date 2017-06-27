Extra Mustard

Tuesday's Hot Clicks: Tina Brady; LaVar Ball has a great future as a professional wrestler

Andy Gray
2 hours ago

LaVar Ball invades WWE

LaVar Ball has taken over the sports world the past few months as he promotes himself, his son Lonzo, his Big Baller Brand and everything in between. With the WWE in Los Angeles last night for Monday Night Raw, LaVar (along with sons LaMelo and Lonzo), joined The Miz for MizTV. Within five minutes, LaVar and LaMiz were face-to-face, shirts off, screaming at each other. No punches were thrown, though WWE had to apologize afterwards for LaMelo's racial slur. Of course, you'd know all of this already if you were following SI's Wrestling Facebook page. If not, do so immediately.

NBA holds inaugural awards show

The first NBA Awards​ was held last night and Russell Westbrook stole the show with his emotional acceptance speech after winning MVP. Bill Russell talked some trash, James Harden fell in love with Nicki Minaj and Draymond Green wore ugly shorts. All in all, it was a successful night.

Now this is how you dive

Brazilian soccer player Lucas Fonseca should win an award for this masterpiece.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Tina Brady: Lovely Lady of the Day
Tina Brady is "Made in The USA with Foreign Parts," at least according to her Instagram profile. I love that description. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

Calling all pizza lovers

Pizza Barn in Yonkers sells two-feet long pizza slices and I'm going there this weekend.

Worst bride ever

Rule of thumb: Bridesmaids should not have to pay for the wedding dress.

Feedback wanted

Quick reminder that I always want feedback on things you like, things you don't like, things you'd like to see more of and all that fun stuff. Or hit me up (andy_gray@simail.com) if you just want to chat. I'm an expert on swimsuit models, dogs and old sports photos. Let's chat!

Tiger Woods mugshot mural

3000 comments and ill give @tigerwoods the @kathygriffin hairdo

A post shared by lushsux (@lushsux) on

Get these two a sitcom already

One big lobster

Odds & ends

Here's what ESPN pays for most of its sports rights ... Michael Floyd says he accidentally violated house arrest by drinking kombucha tea​ ... Avery Bradley got snubbed from an All-Defense team and his fellow NBA players were not happy about it ... John Wall is now trying to recruit Paul George to Washington ... Former Packers RB Ahman Green was arrested on charges of child abuse ... Florida and LSU are squaring off in the College World Series and the ump really blew this call ... Here's an enormous fidget spinner made from junkyard cars ... Fuller House is coming back for Season 3 ... A Czech nuclear plant held a bikini contest to select its summer intern​.

T-Swift praises Russell Westbrook

They totally knew the cameras were there

Monty Williams wins first Sager Strong Award

Off the top rope!

This is amazing 😎 Tag a friend! | Repost from: @blackjaguarwhitetiger #wildlifepage

A post shared by Animals | Nature | Landscape (@wildlifepage) on

The A Team

Email Andy (andy_gray@simail.com) with any questions or visit him on Twitter. Previous editions of Hot Clicks can be found here.

