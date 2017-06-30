Extra Mustard

Traina Thoughts: Happy #SocialMediaDay

Before we get into the usual array of nonsense and fun stuff, you need to know that SI.com has launched a new section dedicated to all things food and drink. For example, here are nine fruit-flaovered beers you need to try this summer. Bookmark our new site, SI Eats and follow @SI_Eats on Twitter.

2. According to the trending topics on Twitter, today is #SocialMediaDay. I'm not sure how every day isn't Social Media Day, but I'm not here to argue with a trending Twitter hashtag. Instead, let's reminisce about some truly great and wonderful sports-related tweets from a variety of characters. After reading Traina Thoughts, send me a tweet on your all-time favorite sports tweets and I'll post a round-up later this afternoon. Now let's take that fun trip down memory lane.

This is what happened when someone asked Rob Gronkowski about his favorite food.

When Bills quarterback Cardale Jones played at Ohio State, he dropped a truth bomb about college athletics.

Then A's-pitcher Brandon McCarthy may have gotten hit in the head with a line drive, but that didn't stop him from thinking about how to use the tragedy to his advantage.

When the Mets traded for outfielder Yoenis Cespedes, team superfan Jerry Seinfeld had the perfect reaction.

Retired MLB pitcher Dan Haren didn't pull any punches when he summed up his post-baseball life.

• When Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander didn't win the AL Cy Young award, his girlfriend, SI Swimsuit model, Kate Upton, had a very important question for the Baseball Writer's Association of America.

3. Here's a current, non-sports related story that belongs in the #SocialMediaDay Hall of Fame. The "new music coordinator"at a Los Angeles radio station sent singer Annie Lennox -- who has been around since the late '70s -- a Facebook message that you have to see to believe.

4. Jaromir Jagr had 16 goals and 30 assists last season for the Florida Panthers, but that whole thing about being 45-years-old seems to be a problem when it comes to free agency. 

5. From the, "here's something I'd never expect to type in my life" files, this is former Dodgers pitcher Orel Hershiser making Eminem proud.

6. Jay Z dropped his new 4:44 album last night on his streamig service, Tidal. Nobody uses Tidal, so there were many frustrated fans, including many athletes.

7. Speaking of bizarre music servies, how is this still happening?

They're on volume 62, you guys, 62.

A post shared by Brooklyn Decker (@brooklyndecker) on

8. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: The twin referee scandal of 1988 is a top 10 all-time WWE storyline.

Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and/or liking on Facebook. Find past editions of Traina Thoughts here.

 

