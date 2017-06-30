The best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina.

1. Before we get into the usual array of nonsense and fun stuff, you need to know that SI.com has launched a new section dedicated to all things food and drink. For example, here are nine fruit-flaovered beers you need to try this summer. Bookmark our new site, SI Eats and follow @SI_Eats on Twitter.

2. According to the trending topics on Twitter, today is #SocialMediaDay. I'm not sure how every day isn't Social Media Day, but I'm not here to argue with a trending Twitter hashtag. Instead, let's reminisce about some truly great and wonderful sports-related tweets from a variety of characters. After reading Traina Thoughts, send me a tweet on your all-time favorite sports tweets and I'll post a round-up later this afternoon. Now let's take that fun trip down memory lane.

• This is what happened when someone asked Rob Gronkowski about his favorite food.

my moms home made Chicken Sue flay. Super delicious and yummy! #sixstargronkchat https://t.co/AU11V5aWdR — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) November 17, 2015

• When Bills quarterback Cardale Jones played at Ohio State, he dropped a truth bomb about college athletics.

• Then A's-pitcher Brandon McCarthy may have gotten hit in the head with a line drive, but that didn't stop him from thinking about how to use the tragedy to his advantage.

WELL IF BEING DISCHARGED FROM THE HOSPITAL ISNT THE BEST TIME TO ASK ABOUT A THREESOME THEN IM FRESH OUT OF IDEAS — Brandon McCarthy (@BMcCarthy32) September 11, 2012

• When the Mets traded for outfielder Yoenis Cespedes, team superfan Jerry Seinfeld had the perfect reaction.

Oh my god. @Mets

I can't believe I can actually say this, but is it true that there is now

"A Cespedis for the rest of us"?#mets#T7L — Jerry Seinfeld (@JerrySeinfeld) July 31, 2015

• Retired MLB pitcher Dan Haren didn't pull any punches when he summed up his post-baseball life.

Two years ago I beat Corey Kluber 1-0....Today, I walked my 2 pugs while wearing a "pug life" t-shirt. Life comes at you fast. — dan haren (@ithrow88) October 26, 2016

• When Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander didn't win the AL Cy Young award, his girlfriend, SI Swimsuit model, Kate Upton, had a very important question for the Baseball Writer's Association of America.

3. Here's a current, non-sports related story that belongs in the #SocialMediaDay Hall of Fame. The "new music coordinator"at a Los Angeles radio station sent singer Annie Lennox -- who has been around since the late '70s -- a Facebook message that you have to see to believe.

This is amazing pic.twitter.com/PoZEhlSjOy — Nick Bond (@bondnickbond) June 29, 2017

4. Jaromir Jagr had 16 goals and 30 assists last season for the Florida Panthers, but that whole thing about being 45-years-old seems to be a problem when it comes to free agency.

​

Everywhere I look,I read:all FA getting calls from10-12teams. Me0 calls.On the contrary,I'm trying to call them,and no ones picking up.😀😳🇨🇿 — Jaromir Jagr (@68Jagr) June 29, 2017

FA 1994- all GMs called , FA 2017- 0 calls🏆😀 pic.twitter.com/7uLJm95CAB — Jaromir Jagr (@68Jagr) June 29, 2017

5. From the, "here's something I'd never expect to type in my life" files, this is former Dodgers pitcher Orel Hershiser making Eminem proud.

6. Jay Z dropped his new 4:44 album last night on his streamig service, Tidal. Nobody uses Tidal, so there were many frustrated fans, including many athletes.

7. Speaking of bizarre music servies, how is this still happening?

They're on volume 62, you guys, 62. A post shared by Brooklyn Decker (@brooklyndecker) on Jun 30, 2017 at 9:03am PDT

8. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: The twin referee scandal of 1988 is a top 10 all-time WWE storyline.

