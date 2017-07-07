The best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina.

1. On July 7, 1996, Hulk Hogan came to the ring during a WCW match that featured Scott Hall and Kevin Nash battling Randy Savage, Sting and Lex Luger. With Savage laid out, most people thought The Hulkster was going to help his friend. Instead, he unleashed his patented leg drop on Savage and the NWO was formed. To say this was the biggest angle in wrestling history would not be an understatement. The NWO storyline helped WCW dominate WWE in the Monday Night Wars for 80-plus weeks and Hogan went from telling kids to say their prayers and eat their vitamins to spray painting "NWO" on people's back after the group beat the hell out of them. In addition to the stunning turn in the video above, we were also treated to an Emmy-award worthy performance from Mene Gene Okerlund, who was livid at Hogan's dastardly actions. Also, worth noting in the clip: Hogan calls the NWO, the "New World Organization."

2. This is the only reaction when a team signs Tim Hardaway Jr. to a four-year, $71 million deal.

Updated @NYDNSports back: Tim Hardaway Jr. signs $71M offer sheet to return to Knicks, but Hawks can still match - https://t.co/fx0CdhBtM3 pic.twitter.com/0Q4mRnT3BD — Tom Biersdorfer (@TomBiersdorfer) July 7, 2017

3. Speaking of crazy NBA contracts, Dirk Nowitzki re-signed with the Mavericks for two year, $10 million and Twitter had some hilarious thoughts about the future Hall of Famer's financial status.

4. One of the many reasons everyone loves The Rock: He embraces his awful photos.

16 year old Dwayne Johnson looks even older than current Dwayne Johnson. pic.twitter.com/gEnUJFKe5k — History Pics (@HistoryPixs) July 6, 2017

I attended multiple high schools in 4yrs. Hawaii, Nashville and Pennsylvania. Everyone thought I was an undercover narc. True story. 👮🏾 https://t.co/IjiWd09npl — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 6, 2017

5. What a turn of events for Andre Roberson. He agreed to a three-year, $30 million contract with Oklahoma City on Wednesday, but on Thursday, he was getting lit up on Twitter, even by his teammates, for being a terrible tipper.

@FlyDre21 get paid 30 million for 3 years and tips this!!! Your trash!!! pic.twitter.com/OSONPSBSUA — David Rodriguez (@DavidRo74294058) July 6, 2017

Shouldn't have had to tip you it was just a bottle at a bar ...there was no service ..now I can see if it was a club! You Reaching bro — Andre Roberson (@FlyDre21) July 6, 2017

In other news! Where is @Enes_Kanter & @RealStevenAdams these days hope your doing good brodies!!! — Andre Roberson (@FlyDre21) July 6, 2017

We just out here tipping more than $13

😂🤙🤙🤙 — Steven Adams (@RealStevenAdams) July 7, 2017

Hahaha oh no!! Don't do that to him like that plz 😂😂 — Enes Kanter (@Enes_Kanter) July 7, 2017

6. Love this story about a group of NFL players, led by former running Arian Foster, investing in a 12-year-old girl's lemonade company.

7. Someone remade the Beastie Boys video for Sabotage using characters from Sesame Street and it's awesome.

8. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: The Ravishing Lana shared this gem on Instagram yesterday.

Cheers 🍺 to a normal day with my husband @rusevig mowing the lawn in his speedos 😳 hopefully the Nashville neighbors don't mind the Bulgarian Brute & all his handsomeness 😂😂😂😍🙌🏽 A post shared by CJ Perry (@thelanawwe) on Jul 6, 2017 at 7:17pm PDT

