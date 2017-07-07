Extra Mustard

Traina Thoughts: It's the anniversary of the biggest heel turn in wrestling history

Jimmy Traina
an hour ago

The best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina.

1. On July 7, 1996, Hulk Hogan came to the ring during a WCW match that featured Scott Hall and Kevin Nash battling Randy Savage, Sting and Lex Luger. With Savage laid out, most people thought The Hulkster was going to help his friend. Instead, he unleashed his patented leg drop on Savage and the NWO was formed. To say this was the biggest angle in wrestling history would not be an understatement. The NWO storyline helped WCW dominate WWE in the Monday Night Wars for 80-plus weeks and Hogan went from telling kids to say their prayers and eat their vitamins to spray painting "NWO" on people's back after the group beat the hell out of them. In addition to the stunning turn in the video above, we were also treated to an Emmy-award worthy performance from Mene Gene Okerlund, who was livid at Hogan's dastardly actions. Also, worth noting in the clip: Hogan calls the NWO, the "New World Organization."

2. This is the only reaction when a team signs Tim Hardaway Jr. to a four-year, $71 million deal.

3. Speaking of crazy NBA contracts, Dirk Nowitzki re-signed with the Mavericks for two year, $10 million and Twitter had some hilarious thoughts about the future Hall of Famer's financial status.

4. One of the many reasons everyone loves The Rock: He embraces his awful photos.

5. What a turn of events for Andre Roberson. He agreed to a three-year, $30 million contract with Oklahoma City on Wednesday, but on Thursday, he was getting lit up on Twitter, even by his teammates, for being a terrible tipper.

6. Love this story about a group of NFL players, led by former running Arian Foster, investing in a 12-year-old girl's lemonade company.

7. Someone remade the Beastie Boys video for Sabotage using characters from Sesame Street and it's awesome.

8. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: The Ravishing Lana shared this gem on Instagram yesterday.

