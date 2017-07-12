Who's excited for Bob Ross Night?

The Daytona Tortugas, the Class A advanced affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds, will be hosting Bob Ross Night on Saturday, which may be the best minor league promotion yet. For only $35, fans will receive a game ticket, paint supplies, and a Bob Ross bobblehead. Here's a look at some other great minor league promotions coming your way (the Kane County Cougars' Uncle Eddie Bobblehead Giveaway is my favorite)

MLB All-Star Game Round-Up

Robinson Cano hit a 10th inning home run to give the AL their fifth straight victory over the NL. Other items of note: Brad Mills's pregame speech included a shirtless cardboard cutout of Terry Francona ... Nelson Cruz's selfie with Joe West was tremendous ... Yadier Molina wore a gold chest protector, and Twitter had jokes ... Bryce Harper had a great catch and better hair flip ... The Freeze raced a fan and lost. Maybe it's time to retire The Freeze.

Behind the scenes at the Mayweather-McGregor press conference

SI's Greg Bishop was behind the scenes at yesterday's sh**show press conference and gives a detailed account of what he saw.

Lovely Lady of the Day

South Africa native Janine Horsley is a certified personal trainer, WBFF pro bikini athlete and contest prep coach. She's also today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

The other Jeremy Lin

Brooklyn Nets point guard Jeremy Lin is so 2012. I'm much more into 14-year-old Jeremy Lin.

Hot take of the day

Are gourmet sandwich shops too confusing for those with just a high school degree?

Adidas now has pizza sneakers

Just when you think there are no more sneaker designs left, Adidas comes in with a knockout.

Speaking of interesting footwear

When you dress for Miami, you dress with flair.



(📸 @mikeoz) pic.twitter.com/8rr4rdSAFK — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) July 11, 2017

Incredible

This looks like dog poop

Feast your eyes on these, uh, activated charcoal fish and chips https://t.co/PKWILzzW2g pic.twitter.com/nHcM4CyUK8 — Mashable (@mashable) July 12, 2017

Odds & ends

Twitter is fighting about Aaron Judge being the new face of baseball ... Nobody came to the All-Star Game parade in Miami ... ​​Britney Spears may be our next Super Bowl performer (and I'm totally on board) ... The Olympic Channel will be heaven for basketball fans this summer ... The best MLB rookie seasons of all time ... Bol Bol, son of Manute, is my new favorite high school basketball star ... Ariel Helwani says the UFC booted him from the McGregor-Mayweather tour ... Alex Rodriguez got emotional talking about the Boys and Girls Club and how it changed his life ... If you love fried chicken and live in China, I've got a phone for you ... Need a feel-good story today? Andy and his new bike should do the trick, as should Chad Ochocinco's generosity ... Health experts are worried about an increase in smoking on the big screen.

Seeing eye to eye

Jose Altuve needed a little boost to take a photo with Aaron Judge 😂 pic.twitter.com/RYckSXjyJB — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 11, 2017

George Springer won't stop talking

George Springer wore a microphone on national TV tonight, says his stutter is not going to stop him from talking. @sayorg #Astros #ASG pic.twitter.com/fL5Fsh4fBQ — Dolores A. Lozano (@doloresalozano) July 12, 2017

The NBA's top artist

History and impact of NBA Jam

Goon 2 is coming!

That's not me

