Wednesday's Hot Clicks: Janine Horsley; Bob Ross gets minor league tribute night
Who's excited for Bob Ross Night?
The Daytona Tortugas, the Class A advanced affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds, will be hosting Bob Ross Night on Saturday, which may be the best minor league promotion yet. For only $35, fans will receive a game ticket, paint supplies, and a Bob Ross bobblehead. Here's a look at some other great minor league promotions coming your way (the Kane County Cougars' Uncle Eddie Bobblehead Giveaway is my favorite)
MLB All-Star Game Round-Up
Robinson Cano hit a 10th inning home run to give the AL their fifth straight victory over the NL. Other items of note: Brad Mills's pregame speech included a shirtless cardboard cutout of Terry Francona ... Nelson Cruz's selfie with Joe West was tremendous ... Yadier Molina wore a gold chest protector, and Twitter had jokes ... Bryce Harper had a great catch and better hair flip ... The Freeze raced a fan and lost. Maybe it's time to retire The Freeze.
Behind the scenes at the Mayweather-McGregor press conference
SI's Greg Bishop was behind the scenes at yesterday's
sh**show press conference and gives a detailed account of what he saw.
The other Jeremy Lin
Brooklyn Nets point guard Jeremy Lin is so 2012. I'm much more into 14-year-old Jeremy Lin.
Hot take of the day
Are gourmet sandwich shops too confusing for those with just a high school degree?
Adidas now has pizza sneakers
Just when you think there are no more sneaker designs left, Adidas comes in with a knockout.
Speaking of interesting footwear
Bryce Harper 's #AllStarGame cleats honoring Jose Fernandez. #ClassAct #RIPJF16 #JDF pic.twitter.com/pt0CHrlu45— Mandy Antoniacci (@MandyAntoniacci) July 12, 2017
When you dress for Miami, you dress with flair.— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) July 11, 2017
(📸 @mikeoz) pic.twitter.com/8rr4rdSAFK
Incredible
Incredible https://t.co/FpL8UyuitT— Ice Cube (@icecube) July 11, 2017
This looks like dog poop
Feast your eyes on these, uh, activated charcoal fish and chips https://t.co/PKWILzzW2g pic.twitter.com/nHcM4CyUK8— Mashable (@mashable) July 12, 2017
Odds & ends
Twitter is fighting about Aaron Judge being the new face of baseball ... Nobody came to the All-Star Game parade in Miami ... Britney Spears may be our next Super Bowl performer (and I'm totally on board) ... The Olympic Channel will be heaven for basketball fans this summer ... The best MLB rookie seasons of all time ... Bol Bol, son of Manute, is my new favorite high school basketball star ... Ariel Helwani says the UFC booted him from the McGregor-Mayweather tour ... Alex Rodriguez got emotional talking about the Boys and Girls Club and how it changed his life ... If you love fried chicken and live in China, I've got a phone for you ... Need a feel-good story today? Andy and his new bike should do the trick, as should Chad Ochocinco's generosity ... Health experts are worried about an increase in smoking on the big screen.
Seeing eye to eye
Jose Altuve needed a little boost to take a photo with Aaron Judge 😂 pic.twitter.com/RYckSXjyJB— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 11, 2017
George Springer won't stop talking
George Springer wore a microphone on national TV tonight, says his stutter is not going to stop him from talking. @sayorg #Astros #ASG pic.twitter.com/fL5Fsh4fBQ— Dolores A. Lozano (@doloresalozano) July 12, 2017
The NBA's top artist
History and impact of NBA Jam
Goon 2 is coming!
That's not me
