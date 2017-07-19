Rachel Lindsay of The Bachelorette was one of many in attendance at Sports Illustrated's Fashionable 50 event on Tuesday night.

While on the red carpet with SI's Maggie Gray, Lindsay talked about how hard it is to watch The Bachelorette with her fiancee because "he wants to see everything," her dream sports job with either SI, ESPN or the Dallas Cowboys and fellow former Texas Longhorn Kevin Durant. There were rumors that Lindsay and Durant dated while at Texas.

"Here's the thing, Kevin and I went to UT together, we knew each other, and that's kind of as juicy as it gets," Lindsay told Gray.

She added she was rooting for Durant and the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals, saying, "I mean, I get a ring this summer, he gets a ring this summer, it's great."

Lindsay, who says she is a "huge Cowboys fan" also spoke about another famous Cowboys fan, Durant's former teammate Russell Westbrook. Westbrook, this year's top athlete on the Fashionable 50 list, seems to have a pretty big fan in Lindsay, who even has her own nickname for the MVP.

"I'm a huge Russell Westbrook fan," Lindsay said to Gray. "I pretend I know him, I call him Rusty. But I love his style and someone who steps out out of the box and is bold and that's him."

Besides speaking on the two people involved in the NBA's most gossip-filled breakup of recent, Lindsay also hinted at what will be happening on the next episode of The Bachelorette.

"Touchdown," she told when Gray when asked to to explain next week's episode using sports.

"Touchdown on all three?" Gray responded.

"Not all three," Lindsay clarified. "Some, but not all three."

Fans will have to wait until next Monday to see just who reaches the end zone.