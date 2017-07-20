Texans star J.J. Watt gives 'broke college kid' a pair of his new sneakers

Most rookies buy SUVs when they first get to the NFL. Duke Riley pulls them down the street.

The Atlanta Falcons linebacker is showing he is already a veteran when it comes to intense workouts.

Straight work!!! @coltcolletti_ #DifferentBreed A post shared by Duke Riley (@d_riley40) on Jul 19, 2017 at 3:45pm PDT

Besides moving SUVs, he is also taking push-ups to the next level.

Happy Bday bro @coltcolletti_ gone be a long summer!! Let's get it ✊🏽 A post shared by Duke Riley (@d_riley40) on Jun 22, 2017 at 5:51pm PDT

​In addition to the ridiculous strength training, he also has some great agility workouts in the sand.

He's not quite on James Harrison's level, but the third-round pick out of LSU is certainly on his way.