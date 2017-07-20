Watch: Falcons Rookie Duke Riley Pulls SUV, Does Ridiculous Resistance Push-Ups
Most rookies buy SUVs when they first get to the NFL. Duke Riley pulls them down the street.
The Atlanta Falcons linebacker is showing he is already a veteran when it comes to intense workouts.
Besides moving SUVs, he is also taking push-ups to the next level.
In addition to the ridiculous strength training, he also has some great agility workouts in the sand.
✔️New wave 🤷🏾♂️#LBU@1Goal1Dream @kwon @debo pic.twitter.com/ZaiGSbPXiN— Albert Brock (@AB_Xplode) July 6, 2017
He's not quite on James Harrison's level, but the third-round pick out of LSU is certainly on his way.