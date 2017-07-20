Extra Mustard

Watch: Falcons Rookie Duke Riley Pulls SUV, Does Ridiculous Resistance Push-Ups

0:24 | NFL
Texans star J.J. Watt gives 'broke college kid' a pair of his new sneakers
Khadrice Rollins
40 minutes ago

Most rookies buy SUVs when they first get to the NFL. Duke Riley pulls them down the street.

The Atlanta Falcons linebacker is showing he is already a veteran when it comes to intense workouts.

Straight work!!! @coltcolletti_ #DifferentBreed

A post shared by Duke Riley (@d_riley40) on

Besides moving SUVs, he is also taking push-ups to the next level.

Happy Bday bro @coltcolletti_ gone be a long summer!! Let's get it ✊🏽

A post shared by Duke Riley (@d_riley40) on

​In addition to the ridiculous strength training, he also has some great agility workouts in the sand.

He's not quite on James Harrison's level, but the third-round pick out of LSU is certainly on his way.

