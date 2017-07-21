Bryce Harper is a foodie now

WELCOME to the pig life, y'all 🐷🙌🏼 #HarpEats #theharpers A post shared by HarpEats (@harp.eats) on Jul 20, 2017 at 7:35pm PDT

Bryce Harper is a man of many strengths: Baseball, determining whether or not things are clown questions, flipping his hair. Now, he's taking his talents into yet another realm: food Instagram. He and his wife, Kayla, announced via his Instagram account that you can now follow their global tour of the best restaurants, meals and everything else food-related via a new account, Harp Eats, which unfortunately is not about a harp trying to consume people. They've only got one post so far, but at least they've got a killer bio: "A married couple trying to show the world that food babies can be more appealing than abs."

What's next for O.J. Simpson?

The latest turn in the bizarre and sad life of O.J. comes via his soon-to-be former home at Nevada's Lovelock Correctional Center, where he was officially granted parole after spending nine years behind bars for an armed robbery of a sports memorabilia dealer. O.J. won't get out until October at the earliest, but our legal expert Michael McCann has everything you need to know about how we got here, and what comes next. (One thing is for sure, though: Lovelock is going to have to find a new commissioner for its softball league.)

There's a new meme in town, teens

It's called the Drive By Dunk Challenge, and it's actually entertaining, if not profoundly silly.

RIP, Chester Bennington

The lead singer of Linkin Park died yesterday, eliciting an outpouring of sadness and mourning from around the world. Speaking as a former angsty teen, Linkin Park was a massive part of my formative musical years in high school, mostly because those howled Bennington lyrics that sounded so cheesy as an adult somehow nailed exactly how I felt at 15. He'll be missed.

Linkin Park gets an MLB stadium tribute

Watch out, ump!

SUPER close call for umpire Tony Randazzo after DiDi Gregorius smoked a ball inches from his head. pic.twitter.com/GdTBEkVnOG — Stadium (@watchstadium) July 21, 2017

The Summer of Shaq continues

Yesterday was a busy day for Shaquille O'Neal, who was in Houston for the 10th Trae Day and came onto the scene in the all-white everything (even his Rolls Royce), quite literally lit up the party with his shoes, then provided some sweet harmonies with a group he dubbed "The Last Edition." The man knows how to party.

Serena Williams needs your pregnancy advice

She may have 39 Grand Slam titles and four Olympic gold medals, but Serena is new to this whole pregnancy thing, and so she's crowdsourcing some help via Twitter, which always provides useful and correct information to those who ask.

"Hey, that was a pretty neat goal there, eh?"

Courtesy the Gold Cup and last night's Jamaica-Canada match in the quarterfinals comes the goal of the tournament, courtesy the latter's Junior Hoilett.

🎥 | ¡Así fue el GOLAZO de Hoilett para el descuento de #CAN!#CopaOro2017 pic.twitter.com/TG6x0PTe0Z — Univision Deportes (@UnivisionSports) July 21, 2017

This young Rockies fan really loves Charlie Blackmon

He should definitely make this kid's excited "CHARLIE BLACKMON!" screams his at-bat music.

