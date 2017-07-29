Weekend Hot Clicks: White Sox Wear Old Jerseys, Lance Loves The Pacers' New Ones
NFL Roundup
The sexual assault case for Raiders’ rookie corner Gareon Conley is going to a grand jury and Vikings’ linebacker Anthony Barr admitted he just didn’t try sometimes last season. Big Ben addressed his future, saying he’s going to take time after this season to decide if he’ll play another, and ICYMI, Odell Beckham Jr. wants to GET PAID.
I got a 4...
How well do you remember MLB Trade Deadline deals? Jeremy Woo made a quiz to find out, and turns out I suck at remembering deals from not that long ago.
Lance stamp of approval
The Indiana Pacers revealed new uniforms and Lance Stephenson is really pleased, saying he needs to buy his own ASAP.
1917 throwbacks
The Indians and White Sox are wearing awesome 1917 throwback uniforms this weekend.
Thanks Kyrie
Middle-school students actually think the Earth is flat thanks to Kyrie Irving, who actually thinks the Earth is flat.
Huh?
There are hundreds of different Kit Kat flavors in Japan, and Nestle is building a new factory to make them all. https://t.co/3p1AgyAeRn— consumerist (@consumerist) July 29, 2017
Lane feels Reince’s pain
Donald Trump firing his Chief of Staff draws Lane Kiffin, USC comparisons. #Feel4U https://t.co/yJHSoZfAfF— Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) July 28, 2017
Ryan Nall is the best RB you’ve never heard of
Of all FBS running backs that logged a minimum of 25% of their team's snaps, Oregon State's Ryan Nall was the most elusive of them all. pic.twitter.com/WGV1EngRQd— PFF College Football (@PFF_College) July 29, 2017
Odds and Ends
The 5 best NBA brawls of all time … 5 head coach jobs for Jon Gruden if he comes back ... Shaq released a diss track on LaVar Ball because of course he did ... Durant teamed up with thousands of kids to set a world record in India ... Ranking the best American chain restaurants (starting with Waffle House) ... Steven Adams is practicing free throws by having a coach punch him in the gut.
Heyward gets up
Jason Heyward showed off his defensive skills once again with this sparkling home run robbing catch of Ryan Braun. #Cubs pic.twitter.com/V5q3CunjBP— Today in the MLB (@TodayintheMLB) July 29, 2017
1984 Opening Ceremony
After seeing that Saturday is the 33rd anniversary of the 1984 Olympics Opening Ceremony in Los Angeles, I searched for a cool video. Then came across commercials from the Opening Ceremony:
