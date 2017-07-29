Extra Mustard

Weekend Hot Clicks: White Sox Wear Old Jerseys, Lance Loves The Pacers' New Ones

SI Now's Weekend Drive Takes You From Brooklyn to Miami
Andrew Doughty
The sexual assault case for Raiders’ rookie corner Gareon Conley is going to a grand jury and Vikings’ linebacker Anthony Barr admitted he just didn’t try sometimes last season. Big Ben addressed his future, saying he’s going to take time after this season to decide if he’ll play another, and ICYMI, Odell Beckham Jr. wants to GET PAID.

I got a 4...

How well do you remember MLB Trade Deadline deals? Jeremy Woo made a quiz to find out, and turns out I suck at remembering deals from not that long ago.

Lance stamp of approval

The Indiana Pacers revealed new uniforms and Lance Stephenson is really pleased, saying he needs to buy his own ASAP.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Saffi Karina: Lovely Lady of the Day
Your final Weekend LLOD of July is the beautiful Saffi Karina (Click here for full-sized gallery)

1917 throwbacks

The Indians and White Sox are wearing awesome 1917 throwback uniforms this weekend.

Thanks Kyrie

Middle-school students actually think the Earth is flat thanks to Kyrie Irving, who actually thinks the Earth is flat.

Lane feels Reince’s pain

Ryan Nall is the best RB you’ve never heard of

Relive Miami Swim Week

Odds and Ends

The 5 best NBA brawls of all time … 5 head coach jobs for Jon Gruden if he comes back ... Shaq released a diss track on LaVar Ball because of course he did ... Durant teamed up with thousands of kids to set a world record in India ... Ranking the best American chain restaurants (starting with Waffle House) ... Steven Adams is practicing free throws by having a coach punch him in the gut.

Heyward gets up

Beer League Hockey Anthem

1984 Opening Ceremony

After seeing that Saturday is the 33rd anniversary of the 1984 Olympics Opening Ceremony in Los Angeles, I searched for a cool video. Then came across commercials from the Opening Ceremony:

Text and video Email andy_gray@simail.com with any feedback or ping him on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories and the latest Cheerleader of the Week gallery. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

