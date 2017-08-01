LaVar Ball cannot be stopped. So it only makes sense that he thinks he's on the same level as Rob Gronkowski.

The NBA's most talkative father was on ESPN Radio's The Really Big Show on Tuesday, and when asked about how he stacked up to the two-time Super Bowl champion, he had a similar response to what he said about his chances with Michael Jordan in one-on-one.

"Gronkowski can't hang with me back in my heyday," Ball says. "Too fast. Too strong."

Ball played with the London Monarchs and spent time with the New York Jets and Carolina Panthers in the mid-90s, but never played in the NFL. He went on to add that once a player gets "in the right situation, where somebody really believes in you, that's when you can take off to whole other level."

In the same interview, Ball responded to Jordan's claim that he could beat Ball playing on one leg.

"I didn't even play basketball in the pros and they talking about me and Michael Jordan," Ball says. "He talking about he can beat me with one leg, well guess what? I can beat him with one hand. Now we both out there looking like we can't play."

Ball called the talk and headlines involving him "all entertainment" and said he's having fun with everything going on around him and three sons.

As long as someone continues to give Ball a microphone, it's clear that he will say just about anything. No matter how absurd anybody else may think it is.