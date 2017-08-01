Extra Mustard

LaVar Ball Responds to Michael Jordan, Says He Was Better Than Rob Gronkowski

1:27 | NBA
LaVar Ball continues to change the game with Facebook reality show
Khadrice Rollins
an hour ago

LaVar Ball cannot be stopped. So it only makes sense that he thinks he's on the same level as Rob Gronkowski.

The NBA's most talkative father was on ESPN Radio's The Really Big Show on Tuesday, and when asked about how he stacked up to the two-time Super Bowl champion, he had a similar response to what he said about his chances with Michael Jordan in one-on-one.

"Gronkowski can't hang with me back in my heyday," Ball says. "Too fast. Too strong."

Ball played with the London Monarchs and spent time with the New York Jets and Carolina Panthers in the mid-90s, but never played in the NFL. He went on to add that once a player gets "in the right situation, where somebody really believes in you, that's when you can take off to whole other level."

Extra Mustard
J.J. Watt takes shot at Big Baller Brand, ZO2s

In the same interview, Ball responded to Jordan's claim that he could beat Ball playing on one leg.

"I didn't even play basketball in the pros and they talking about me and Michael Jordan," Ball says. "He talking about he can beat me with one leg, well guess what? I can beat him with one hand. Now we both out there looking like we can't play."

Ball called the talk and headlines involving him "all entertainment" and said he's having fun with everything going on around him and three sons.

As long as someone continues to give Ball a microphone, it's clear that he will say just about anything. No matter how absurd anybody else may think it is.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters