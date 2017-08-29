Extra Mustard

Mini Mac Meets Big Mac

0:46 | NFL
2017 New York Giants Preview
Dan Gartland
40 minutes ago

Pennsylvania youngster Peter Costigan is really committed to mimicking Giants coach Ben McAdoo. 

Last season, Mini Mac was in the front row for the Giants’ game in Washington, using a diner menu as a play sheet. He even got a high-five from the man himself

Tuesday was the return of the Mac at Giants practice, as Mini Mac dropped by Giants practice to have a more formal meeting with Big Mac. 

Do you know how to tell Mini Mac takes this gag super seriously? Check out how he altered his hairstyle to mirror McAdoo’s new Sopranos-esque look.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters