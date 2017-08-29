Mini Mac Meets Big Mac

Pennsylvania youngster Peter Costigan is really committed to mimicking Giants coach Ben McAdoo.

Last season, Mini Mac was in the front row for the Giants’ game in Washington, using a diner menu as a play sheet. He even got a high-five from the man himself.

Little Ben McAdoo. Tremendous. Actually that is Peter Costigan, from Wayne, Pa. Complete w/diner menu and Post-it pic.twitter.com/tASrgyOMyM — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) January 1, 2017

Tuesday was the return of the Mac at Giants practice, as Mini Mac dropped by Giants practice to have a more formal meeting with Big Mac.

Coach McAdoo gets a visit from Little McAdoo! 👏 pic.twitter.com/6xlxSPvw1K — New York Giants (@Giants) August 29, 2017

Coach Mac got on me today!!! 😫 pic.twitter.com/yjJLP3SZw2 — Brandon Marshall (@BMarshall) August 29, 2017

Do you know how to tell Mini Mac takes this gag super seriously? Check out how he altered his hairstyle to mirror McAdoo’s new Sopranos-esque look.