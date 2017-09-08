Are you ready for some football?

The NFL season is back! The Patriots take on the Chiefs tonight and there will be 70,000 anti-Roger Goodell towels on hand thanks to the good people at Barstool Sports. Here's a look at SI's predictions, Super Bowl pick and all that fun stuff. Albert Breer also has a good piece on the Patriots unprecedented expectations and a bunch of quick-hitting NFL items. Since you asked, I predict a 38-13 victory for New England and my wife to make fun of me for my awesome Patriots suit throughout the game.

Astros fans are going to love Kate Upton Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander got his Astros career off to a fine start on Tuesday as he allowed one run in six innings while striking out seven to earn the win. Unfortunately for Verlander, all the announcers could talk about was his fiancee Kate Upton.

Michael Bennett's Vegas nightmare

Michael Bennett was walking back to his hotel after the Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather fight a couple weeks ago when he thought he heard gun shots and ran. Within seconds, he was taken to the ground by cops and had a gun pointed at him. He was eventually released but the whole incident left Bennett shaken and his brother Martellus in tears. Our own Jonathan Jones has a good piece on the incidents, the National Anthem protests and what this all means going forward.

Lovely Lady of the Day

It just feels like a great day for a bike ride. And if you don't believe me, ask Hannah Kirkelie. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

My new favorite podcast

James Andrew Miller has a new podcast called Origins which "will explore how prominent things came to be and how they’ve impacted the culture." The first subject is Curb Your Enthusiasm and it's a five-part series full of interviews, anecdotes and more. So far, it's fantastic. For the podcast fans, Jimmy interviewed Miller about the project last month.

Game of Thrones final season predictions

Daenerys, the Mother of Dragons, will die and some other things that just may happen.

America's next great diplomat

Dennis Rodman has promised to 'straighten things out' between USA and North Korea.

Good tweet

Memo to all NHL teams with Apple Watches. We're Vegas, our cameras catch everything♣️♥️♠️♦️ — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) September 5, 2017

Poor roommate

Reese Witherspoon has revealed she once had SEX in front of a college roommate https://t.co/KVvVGSInF2 pic.twitter.com/T6PG9w9gLt — Daily Mail Femail (@Femail) September 6, 2017

Could we have found a worse Jeremy Lin photo for this graphic?

There's no light at the end of the tunnel for these sad rebuilds https://t.co/wDUiO7YGlD — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) September 6, 2017

Odds & Ends

The Craig Carton/FBI situation is crazy. I listen to him every morning and now he may be headed to prison (here's a quick bio of Carton if you have no idea who I'm talking about) ... "Banana" George Blair did more water-skiing at age 93 than I've done in my life ... Four American women are in the U.S. Open semifinals for the first time since 1981​ ... LaTroy Hawkins' crotch rocket is now on sale ... ​Mayweather-McGregor generated the second-most ticket sales in boxing history ... The most overpaid and underpaid NFL players in 2017 ... Pablo Sandoval is in the midst of a 0-for-38 slump ... Seven live sharks and three dead ones were seized from a pool in the basement of a New York home ... The first thing you should do when you check into a hotel room.

This is embarrassing

Rajon Rondo's next career move

Light QB Challenge #DoinWhatIDo #BestPasserNSports A post shared by Rajon Rondo (@rajonrondo) on Sep 6, 2017 at 1:38pm PDT

Mad Dog is fired up

An absolutely virtuoso performance by @MadDogUnleashed, who loses his mind over the Red Sox cheating ways. Get the man an Emmy! pic.twitter.com/RXPk477Yo8 — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) September 7, 2017

Joe Plank is hot

The Giants' Joe Panik (5-for-6 tonight) sets a new franchise record with 12 hits in a 3-game series 👏pic.twitter.com/nhuzxilvKP — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 7, 2017

Diana Taurasi has crazy court vision

This Diana Taurasi pass is fantastic pic.twitter.com/7jcyXEPpn8 — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) September 7, 2017

Slow motion, broken driver

Oh my gosh!



Wes Patterson is on to the next round of the Volvik #WorldLongDrive... minus one driver 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/8F7UliLKDo — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) September 6, 2017